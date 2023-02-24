The crime drama recently gripped viewers with a shocking storyline in which Neville found himself on the other side of the law, having been accused of murder .

Death in Paradise fans are bracing themselves for what could be the final episode for DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), as he weighs up whether to move on in an exclusive clip for RadioTimes.com readers.

Though he was ultimately found innocent, it came at a terrible price as he discovered that one of the people he trusted most had framed him for the terrible crime.

Understandably, the detective is struggling to get back to business-as-usual, leading to this difficult conversation with Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) in tonight's (24th February) season finale, where he reveals that he's thinking about leaving.

Watch the preview clip below:

"I wanted to say how much I appreciate being given some time to myself these past couple of weeks," says Neville. "It's really helped me to try and come to terms with what happened a little bit – and start to think about how to move on from here."

He added: "And, uh, I think maybe it's time to call it a day... there are just so many reminders everywhere of what happened. Maybe getting away from it all might help to put it to bed."

Read more:

Speculation has been rampant that actor Ralf Little could be parting ways with Death in Paradise this season, just as his predecessors Ben Miller, Kris Marshall and Ardal O'Hanlon did after a stint on Saint Marie.

All will be revealed in tonight's episode, which also sees the team investigating the murder of a renowned calypso singer's husband, which Neville believes could be a case of poisoning.

Death in Paradise season 12 concludes tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

