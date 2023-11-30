How to watch the Dodger Coronation special
The CBBC series starring Christopher Eccleston is back for a brand new Coronation-based special this Christmas season.
CBBC comedy series Dodger is back for a brand-new festive special, although rather than being centred around the Christmas period, it instead focuses on the Coronation of Queen Victoria.
The Queen is played here by Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan, who joins a host of guest stars for the special, including Paul Whitehouse, Simon Callow, Alex MacQueen and Toby Stephens.
They all join returning cast members such as Billy Jenkins and Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston – but how can fans watch the special, what is it about, and who else is in the cast?
Read on for everything you need to know about the Dodger Coronation special.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to watch the Dodger Coronation special
The Dodger Coronation special is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, having been released on Wednesday 29th November 2023.
On the platform you can also find the first full season of Dodger, as well as the other three specials.
What is the Dodger Coronation special about?
The official synopsis for Dodger's Coronation special says: "June 1838. After a year of living on the run, Fagin, Dodger and the gang return to London to pull off their biggest mission yet - to rob the Crown Jewels during the rehearsal of Queen Victoria’s coronation. Can they steal it from beneath her very nose?
"There is one man who stands in their way - the American President and guest of honour, Martin Van Buren. Other lead characters include the prissy crown jeweller John Bridge, the long suffering Archbishop of Canterbury William Howley and Chief Yeoman Warder Royston Pickford."
Dodger cast: Who stars in the Coronation Special?
The cast of Dodger is once again led by Billy Jenkins as Dodger and Christopher Eccleston as Fagin, but that's not all. This time they are being joined by a host of guest stars, including Nicola Coughlan as Queen Victoria, Simon Callow as The Archbishop of Canterbury, Toby Stephens as US President Martin Van Buren and more.
They join other returning cast members including Lucy Montgomery, Lenny Rush and Javone Prince.
Here's a full cast list for the Dodger Coronation special:
- Billy Jenkins as Dodger
- Christopher Eccleston as Fagin
- Nicola Coughlan as Queen Victoria
- Lucy Montgomery as Minnie Bilge
- Ellie-May Sheridan as Polly
- Connor Curren as Tom
- Mila Lieu as Tang
- Lenny Rush as Morgan
- Simon Callow as The Archbishop of Canterbury
- Toby Stephens as US President Martin Van Buren
- Paul Whitehouse as Royston, Chief of the Yeoman Guard
- Dan Renton Skinner as Maurice The Beefeater
- Alex Macqueen as John Bridge, The Crown Jeweller
- Rhys Thomas as PC Duff
- Javone Prince as PC Blathers
- Tony Way as Jon The News
- Ed Kear as Neville
Dodger: Coronation trailer
You can watch the trailer for the Dodger Coronation special right here:
Dodger: Coronation will air on CBBC on Sunday 3rd December at 10pm, and is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. Season 1 and other special episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.