They all join returning cast members such as Billy Jenkins and Doctor Who's Christopher Eccleston – but how can fans watch the special, what is it about, and who else is in the cast?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Dodger Coronation special.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to watch the Dodger Coronation special

Fagin (Christopher Eccleston) in Dodger: Coronation BBC Studios/Richard Lewisohn

The Dodger Coronation special is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, having been released on Wednesday 29th November 2023.

On the platform you can also find the first full season of Dodger, as well as the other three specials.

What is the Dodger Coronation special about?

Queen Victoria (Nicola Coughlan) in Dodger: Coronation. BBC Studios/Richard Lewisohn

The official synopsis for Dodger's Coronation special says: "June 1838. After a year of living on the run, Fagin, Dodger and the gang return to London to pull off their biggest mission yet - to rob the Crown Jewels during the rehearsal of Queen Victoria’s coronation. Can they steal it from beneath her very nose?

"There is one man who stands in their way - the American President and guest of honour, Martin Van Buren. Other lead characters include the prissy crown jeweller John Bridge, the long suffering Archbishop of Canterbury William Howley and Chief Yeoman Warder Royston Pickford."

Dodger cast: Who stars in the Coronation Special?

The cast of Dodger: Coronation. BBC Studios/Richard Lewisohn

The cast of Dodger is once again led by Billy Jenkins as Dodger and Christopher Eccleston as Fagin, but that's not all. This time they are being joined by a host of guest stars, including Nicola Coughlan as Queen Victoria, Simon Callow as The Archbishop of Canterbury, Toby Stephens as US President Martin Van Buren and more.

They join other returning cast members including Lucy Montgomery, Lenny Rush and Javone Prince.

Here's a full cast list for the Dodger Coronation special:

Billy Jenkins as Dodger

Christopher Eccleston as Fagin

Nicola Coughlan as Queen Victoria

Lucy Montgomery as Minnie Bilge

Ellie-May Sheridan as Polly

Connor Curren as Tom

Mila Lieu as Tang

Lenny Rush as Morgan

Simon Callow as The Archbishop of Canterbury

Toby Stephens as US President Martin Van Buren

Paul Whitehouse as Royston, Chief of the Yeoman Guard

Dan Renton Skinner as Maurice The Beefeater

Alex Macqueen as John Bridge, The Crown Jeweller

Rhys Thomas as PC Duff

Javone Prince as PC Blathers

Tony Way as Jon The News

Ed Kear as Neville

Dodger: Coronation trailer

You can watch the trailer for the Dodger Coronation special right here:

Dodger: Coronation will air on CBBC on Sunday 3rd December at 10pm, and is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer. Season 1 and other special episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.