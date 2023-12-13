Read on for everything you need to know, from when you can watch to what will happen.

You can watch it on Christmas Day (25th December) at 8.15pm on BBC One.

Call the Midwife Christmas special cast: Who stars?

The cast of the Call the Midwife Christmas special 2023. BBC/Neal Street Productions

The confirmed cast for the festive episode is as follows:

Helen George as Nurse Trixie Aylward (née Franklin)

Olly Rix as Matthew Aylward

Stephen McGann as Dr Patrick Turner

Laura Main as Shelagh Turner

Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane

Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan

Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan

Rebecca Gethings as Sister Veronica

Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins

Zephryn Taitte as Cyril Robinson

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle

Daniel Laurie as Reggie Jackson

Alice Brown as Angela Turner

April Rae Hoang as May

Max Macmillan as Timothy Turner

Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan

Archie O'Callaghan as Jonty Aylward

Christopher Harper as Geoffrey Franklin

Dame Vanessa Redgrave as the voice of Jennifer Worth

Call the Midwife Christmas special plot: What will happen?

Jenny Agutter and Laura Main in Call the Midwife. BBC/Neal Street Productions/Laurence Cendrowicz

This year's festive episode begins a couple of weeks before Christmas Day in 1968, with "Apollo 8 poised to circle the moon".

But despite the excitement in the air, "Sister Monica Joan is convinced this could be her last Yuletide and decides she'll not live to see man walk on the moon", which prompts her friends to team up in an effort to boost her spirits.

Viewers will also be pleased to hear that "Nancy has recommitted to staying at Nonnatus House" after her future was in doubt last season, while Cyril is distracted by "a lost soul living alone in a dilapidated basement flat", and Nurse Crane attempts to make it back in time for Christmas after time away on a refresher course.

Shelagh and Dr Turner also face a dilemma when "a parcel arrives from May's biological mother in Hong Kong".

Call the Midwife Christmas special trailer: When can I watch it?

You can watch an emotional teaser for the Christmas special right here.

The Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day. All 12 seasons of Call the Midwife are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

