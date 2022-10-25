It should be noted that we are only including the iterations where actors who play The Doctor are in the canon of the BBC series.

Everyone has their favourite Doctor, but just who has portrayed the Time Lord in Doctor Who ?

This means that we are not including actors such as Peter Cushing, who portrayed the character Dr. Who in the non-canon films Dr. Who and the Daleks (1965) and Daleks' Invasion Earth 2150 A.D. (1966).

So, where do they all fall in the timeline of the series - in real life and in the story?

Doctor Who actors in production order

William Hartnell as The Doctor in Doctor Who BBC

The following actors have portrayed incarnations of The Doctor across the entire life of Doctor Who, here presented in the order in which they played the character in the real-life production.

William Hartnell as The First Doctor

Patrick Troughton as The Second Doctor

Jon Pertwee as The Third Doctor

Tom Baker as The Fourth Doctor

Various as The Morbius Doctors

Adrian Gibbs as The Watcher

Peter Davison as The Fifth Doctor

Richard Hurndall as The First Doctor

Colin Baker as The Sixth Doctor

Michael Jayston as The Valeyard

Sylvester McCoy as The Seventh Doctor

Paul McGann as The Eighth Doctor

Christopher Eccleston as The Ninth Doctor

David Tennant as The Tenth Doctor

David Tennant as The Meta-Crisis Doctor

Matt Smith as The Eleventh Doctor

Toby Jones as The Dream Lord

John Hurt as The War Doctor

Tom Baker as The Curator

Peter Capaldi as The Twelfth Doctor

Michael Jones as child First Doctor

David Bradley as The First Doctor

Jodie Whittaker as The Thirteenth Doctor

Jo Martin as The Fugitive Doctor

Evan McCabe as Brendan

Various as The Timeless Children

Sacha Dhawan as The Master Doctor

David Tennant as The Fourteenth Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor

We're sure there will be many more twists and turns in the series in future that mean more actors shall be added in due course.

Doctor Who actors in chronological order by story

Jo Martin as the Fugitive Doctor in Doctor Who BBC

The following actors have portrayed The Doctor in the canon of the BBC series and these are in chronological order by the show's own timeline.

Various as The Timeless Children

Evan McCabe as Brendan

Jo Martin as The Fugitive Doctor

Various as The Morbius Doctors

Michael Jones as child First Doctor

William Hartnell, Richard Hurndall, and David Bradley as The First Doctor

Patrick Troughton as The Second Doctor

Jon Pertwee as The Third Doctor

Tom Baker as The Fourth Doctor

Adrian Gibbs as The Watcher

Peter Davison as The Fifth Doctor

Colin Baker as The Sixth Doctor

Sylvester McCoy as The Seventh Doctor

Paul McGann as The Eighth Doctor

John Hurt as The War Doctor

Christopher Eccleston as The Ninth Doctor

David Tennant as The Tenth Doctor

David Tennant as The Meta-Crisis Doctor

Matt Smith as The Eleventh Doctor

Toby Jones as The Dream Lord

Peter Capaldi as The Twelfth Doctor

Michael Jayston as The Valeyard

Jodie Whittaker as The Thirteenth Doctor

Sacha Dhawan as The Master Doctor

David Tennant as The Fourteenth Doctor

Ncuti Gatwa as The Fifteenth Doctor

Tom Baker as The Curator

Who knows which Doctors past, present and future will appear in upcoming episodes...

