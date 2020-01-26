Check out her TV CV below.

Early work

Born in London, England, Martin’s first acting roles included small parts in Birds of a Feather, The Brittas Empire, Demond’s, My Family The Real McCoy, The Murder of Stephen Lawrence and The Bill, within which she has played various characters over the years.

Later, Martin gained wider recognition for her role as Natalie Crouch in family sitcom The Crouches, which aired between 2003 and 2005 on BBC1. Around this time she also appeared in Hollywood film Batman Begins, Doctors and Deadmeat.

Recent roles

Jules Robertson and Jo Martin in Holby City (BBC) BBC

Over the last 10 years Martin has appeared in a wide range of shows including Casualty, Top Boy, Wizards vs Aliens, EastEnders, Together, Still Open All Hours, Fleabag, In The Long Run, Silent Witness, The Long Song and Jonathan Creek.

Her most notable characters in recent years have included haphazard therapist Janice in BBC comedy Back to Life and her regular role on Holby City as Max McGerry, a consultant Neurosurgeon and acting CEO of the hospital.

Film work has included 4.3.2.1., Chalet Girl, NW, Dragonfly and Been So Long.

Doctor Who

In Doctor Who, Jo Martin plays Gloucester tour guide Ruth Clayton, whose husband Lee (Neil Stuke) may be keeping a secret from her based on the first-look episode trailer.

To find out more, you’ll just have to watch the episode…