The Doctor promised Susan that he would come back for her, but as of October 2024, that day has yet to come; at this point, Ford told crowds at Luton Comic-Con (via BBC News) that reprising the role would be "very emotional".

"I don't know if I could survive the excitement actually, it would be intense beyond all intensity," she said.

"It's not just returning, it would bring back all the memories of William Russell and Jackie and Bill [William Hartnell] and various other people who aren't with us anymore. I might be a little bit overcome and start blubbing."

Ford continued: "I keep being reminded I'm the last one standing and it's not something I'm happy to hear."

The character of Susan was recently referenced in two episodes of Doctor Who season 14; first in The Devil's Chord and again in The Legend of Ruby Sunday.

For a time, it was thought that the mysteriously reappearing Susan Triad (played by Susan Twist) could be a regenerated version of the character, but she instead proved to be an agent of Sutekh.

Discussing the challenge of reintroducing her character after such a long absence, Ford explained: "He said he'd come back and get me and never did. I'd give him a good telling off if I saw him again.

"I understand their dilemma, how difficult it must be to write for me. It has been 60 years since I was first in it."

She added: "I've met Russell [T Davies] a few times and I absolutely adore him. He is the man that would be the boss man to say 'yes' or 'no' – so hopefully it's going to be 'yes'."

Ford previously shared her idea for Susan's reintroduction with RadioTimes.com, which would see the former companion suffering from a disease that only the Doctor – with his near-infinite knowledge – would know how to treat.

