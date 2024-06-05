Ford starred alongside Russell as Susan Foreman, the Doctor's granddaughter and the first ever Doctor Who companion.

Following the news of his death, she told RadioTimes.com: "Russ was such a dear, lovely man, an outstanding actor who was dedicated to his craft, but with a wonderful sense of humour and a permanent twinkle in his eye.

Doctor Who. BBC

"He was always looking out for me when I played Susan - I wanted to leap over things, fight the villains and do more action, and he got so worried that I would get hurt! I cherished working with him, and the many reunions we had over the years.

"Russ had such a rich and full life - television, films, theatre, the lot - and quite rightly received such warmth and affection from everyone who knew him. He will be missed."

Ford and Russell made their Doctor Who debuts in An Unearthly Child, the first ever story, alongside William Hartnell, who famously played the First Doctor, and Jacqueline Hill, who played Barbara Wright.

William Russell as Ian Chesterton in Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor. BBC

Both later reprised their roles, with Russell appearing as Ian in Jodie Whittaker's final episode, The Power of the Doctor. His return earned him a Guinness World Record for the longest gap between TV appearances.

Current Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies is also among those to have paid tribute to Russell following his death.

He said: "What a sad loss, William played the Doctor’s very first companion, Ian Chesterton, back in 1963.

"A schoolteacher, trapped on the TARDIS by a wily old Doctor, unable to get home, whisked off to the Stone Age, Skaro, the Crusades, planet of the Zarbi... Wonderful!

William Russell as Ian Chesterton in Doctor Who. BBC

"A fine, nimble, witty, heartfelt actor who absolutely sold the truth of those early years. Before that, he’d been Sir Lancelot on the BBC; it’s often undersold what a star booking he was for Doctor Who. He later went on to marry Rita Fairclough as Ted Sullivan on Coronation Street.

"In the photo, I bumped into him on a train in 2018! I was star-struck! He spoke with so much pride and joy about his son, Alfred Enoch, who I’d seen in King Lear at the Royal Exchange. Absolutely lovely man. A fine, long life. Well done, sir, well played."

Others paying tribute included Seventh Doctor star Sylvester McCoy, who posted on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "RIP William Russell. We lived near each other and I’d bump into him. He always gave me a beautiful generous smile of welcome. Sadly no more."

Meanwhile, Katy Manning, who played Jo Grant in the series, added in her own post: "This beautiful funny gentle man... So grateful to have known him my heartfelt thoughts to his wife Etheline & dear family."