In spite of this gloomy outlook, many fans have suggested that this reference to Susan could be leading up to a bigger reveal later in the season, when the Doctor's granddaughter makes her long awaited return – and now, Carole Ann Ford, the actor behind Susan, has weighed in herself.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Ford shared her reaction to the character's mention in The Devil's Chord, saying: "It was a lovely surprise. I do like the way the new series is refreshing everyone's memories and celebrating the series' beginnings while welcoming in new audiences."

Carole Ann Ford. Yoshitaka Kono for Radio Times

Meanwhile, on whether Susan could return this season, Ford said: "As we know, with Doctor Who, absolutely anything and everything is possible.

"Bonnie [Langford]'s character, Mel, was last seen on a far away planet hitching a lift with Tony Selby's loveable rogue Glitz, and then suddenly turned up in 21st century London working for UNIT!

"So the mind boggles with all the many ways Susan could come back, where and when. But I think she would love reuniting with her grandfather in his new form. Isn't Ncuti [Gatwa] amazing!"

Ford first appeared as Susan in Doctor Who's very first story An Unearthly Child, before leaving in 1964. She has since gone on to reprise her role a number of times, most frequently in audio adventures.

The mention of Susan wasn't the only reference to Doctor Who's origins in The Devil's Chord – there was also the presence of a billboard advertising the "sensational new record" from Chris Waites and the Carollers, a fictional band referenced in An Unearthly Child.

Doctor Who continues on Saturday 18th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

