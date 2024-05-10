Meanwhile, plans are active for potential spin-offs, with Davies confirming: "There are offices that exist now for that."

While Gatwa hasn't officially confirmed his return past season 15, which has almost finished filming, he has hinted he'll be back for more, recently telling RadioTimes.com: "I'll be around for a while. You're not getting rid of me yet."

Elsewhere, Davies has also made it clear he's keen to see more Doctor Who spin-offs, after the success of Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures during his first reign as showrunner.

Speaking about why it was the right time for him to return to Doctor Who, Davies previously told GQ: "So, I thought – with no criticism whatsoever towards the people who were running it at the time, because they were running it within the BBC's measures – it was time for the next stage for Doctor Who.

"I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood as a spin-off, The Sarah Jane Adventures as a spin-off."

Most recently, Davies helmed the spin-off Tales of the TARDIS, which saw various classic Doctors and companions return.

Fans have theorised that we could see a UNIT-based spin-off next, with former showrunner Steven Moffat calling it "the obvious choice" in a previous interview with RadioTimes.com.

Before we see any spin-offs, though, fans will be joining Gatwa and companion Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday) on board the TARDIS for their first full season.

They'll be adventuring to the 1960s to meet the Beatles and battle Jinkx Monsoon's Maestro, taking a trip to the Regency period for an encounter with Jonathan Groff's mysterious Rogue, and meeting Indira Varma's terrifying Duchess.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

