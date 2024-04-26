Exclusively speaking to RadioTimes.com at the London premiere for his first season alongside Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), Gatwa coyly said: "I’ll be around for a while. You’re not getting rid of me yet."

It'll be exciting news for fans, who are about to see the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby encounter space babies, meet The Beatles and battle Jinkx Monsoon's mysterious villain Maestro, as well as meet Jonathan Groff's enigmatic character in a regency-themed episode.

Gatwa and Gibson have made no secret of the regency episode, titled Rogue, being one of their favourites from the upcoming season, with Gibson telling RadioTimes.com: "I think that regency themed episode is the moment for me!"

Gatwa added: "'60s and regency were our favourite filming and watching them as well," with Gibson reflecting: "We had so much fun."

As for what we can expect from the dynamic between the Doctor and Jonathan Groff's character episode 6, Gatwa laughed: "It's.... it's just a really chill vibe between the pair of them," – cue some side-eye from Gibson!

Jonathan Groff, Millie Gibson and Ncuti Gatwa in Doctor Who BBC Studios/James Pardon

It definitely seems there's more to the story there, but fans will have to wait until the new episodes graces our screens – not long now!

Not only have we got adventures galore to look forward to, but there's an epic finale in store, with showrunner Russell T Davies previously describing it as "devastating".

Read more:

Gibson added to RadioTimes.com: "I think people will all want to call their best friend up."

Gatwa went on to say: "I echo that sentiment, it's about love and friendship so I think people will be feeling that by the final episode."

Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.

