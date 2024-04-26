Ncuti Gatwa on his Doctor Who future: “I’ll be around for a while"
He's not going anywhere.
Ncuti Gatwa has hinted he'll be staying on for a third season on Doctor Who, insisting he's "not going anywhere".
The Fifteenth Doctor actor stepped into the role after David Tennant returned for the 60th anniversary specials, with his first full season to hit screens in May. Production is currently in full force on his second season – but what about the future?
Exclusively speaking to RadioTimes.com at the London premiere for his first season alongside Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday), Gatwa coyly said: "I’ll be around for a while. You’re not getting rid of me yet."
It'll be exciting news for fans, who are about to see the Fifteenth Doctor and Ruby encounter space babies, meet The Beatles and battle Jinkx Monsoon's mysterious villain Maestro, as well as meet Jonathan Groff's enigmatic character in a regency-themed episode.
Gatwa and Gibson have made no secret of the regency episode, titled Rogue, being one of their favourites from the upcoming season, with Gibson telling RadioTimes.com: "I think that regency themed episode is the moment for me!"
More like this
Showing item 1 of 17
Gatwa added: "'60s and regency were our favourite filming and watching them as well," with Gibson reflecting: "We had so much fun."
As for what we can expect from the dynamic between the Doctor and Jonathan Groff's character episode 6, Gatwa laughed: "It's.... it's just a really chill vibe between the pair of them," – cue some side-eye from Gibson!
It definitely seems there's more to the story there, but fans will have to wait until the new episodes graces our screens – not long now!
Not only have we got adventures galore to look forward to, but there's an epic finale in store, with showrunner Russell T Davies previously describing it as "devastating".
Read more:
- Doctor Who filming pics tease sinister role for Jonah Hauer-King
- Doctor Who confirms Varada Sethu casting with adorable first look at season 15 TARDIS trio
Gibson added to RadioTimes.com: "I think people will all want to call their best friend up."
Gatwa went on to say: "I echo that sentiment, it's about love and friendship so I think people will be feeling that by the final episode."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Doctor Who returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 11th May 2024.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.