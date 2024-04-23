Photos from the Cardiff set show Hauer-King plastered across posters, with slogans like: "What would Conrad do?", "Everyone can be happy!" and "Conrad sees our hard work."

Plenty of fans have come up with theories about what this could mean for season 15. Some have questioned whether we'll see a parallel London, with someone – or something – messing with time.

Others have suggested that Hauer-King's character could be duping Ruby – could he be some type of a Harold Saxon figure?

Photos from set previously showed Hauer-King filming alongside Gibson, with more showing that the actor will appear alongside a gruesome monster. Perhaps we can expect his story to be an over-arching arc throughout the series – only time will tell!

Hauer-King is expected to appear in season 15 of Doctor Who, which is slated to air from May 2025.

While we don't know too much about Hauer-King's involvement, we do know how important Gibson's Ruby Sunday will be to season 15, as part of a TARDIS trio with new companion Varada Sethu.

Showrunner Russell T Davies recently told Entertainment Weekly: "We're heading into season 2, and my God, Ruby Sunday is important to that. There's good stuff to come."

Davies also mentioned that Ruby's role would be tied to the Timeless Child storyline, first revealed in the Thirteenth Doctor's era, which saw the Doctor discover that they were not born on Gallifrey as they first believed, but were instead an orphan from an unknown planet from which the Time Lords gained their regenerative powers.

We'll have to wait for more details but at least new episodes of Doctor Who are coming very soon. Not long now!

Doctor Who will return on Saturday 11th May on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Previous seasons are available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

