However, photos from set have given us some clues about what his character will involve, including that he'll be working closely with Gibson.

Who could Jonah Hauer-King's character be in Doctor Who?

Photos from the set of Doctor Who suggest that Hauer-King is playing Ruby's boyfriend. The pair have been spotted filming scenes together – but plenty of details about his character are still under wraps.

Photos from set also showed that Hauer-King will appear alongside a pretty gruesome monster, with some fan theories suggesting that he could be a villain himself. Could he be working with the monster? Could Ruby have some heartbreak ahead of her? It remains to be seen but we certainly wouldn't put it past showrunner Russell T Davies!

There are other mysteries that haven't been solved, and Hauer-King's character could potentially have a role in those. We're still waiting to find out who Mrs Flood is and why she knows what a TARDIS is – maybe he'll play a part in her storyline?

Don't forget, we also still don't know who the Meep's boss is, or who The One Who Waits could be – could either of those refer to Hauer-King's character?

Either way, it won't be the first time a companion's partner has appeared in the show. In season 1 of New Who, Noel Clarke played Rose Tyler's boyfriend Mickey, and became a recurring character in the show.

Even more prominent was Arthur Darvill's Rory, Amy Pond's husband who became a companion in his own right alongside Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor.

On occasion, partners of companions have also turned out to have ulterior motives – lest we forget Lance (played by Don Gilet), Donna's boyfriend who had been working with the Empress of the Racnoss in season 4?

So, while details about Hauer-King's role are still yet to be confirmed, his story could go many different ways!

Who is Jonah Hauer-King?

Actor Jonah Hauer-King will be recognisable to fans for his work across TV and film, most notably, his role as Prince Eric in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

In 2022, he starred in the series The Flatshare and he has led the cast of World on Fire across its two seasons.

Jonah Hauer-King. Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

In the 2017 series, Howard's End, Hauer-King played Paul Wilcox, and he played Laurie in the 2017 TV adaptation of Little Women.

Hauer-King has plenty of upcoming projects (including Doctor Who) on the horizon, but he's also been cast in the TV adaptation of The Tattooist of Auschwitz, based on the novel by Heather Morris.

