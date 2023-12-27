The special ended with a mid-credits scene in which Ruby's neighbour, Mrs Flood, watches the TARDIS dematerialise.

Unperturbed, she tells neighbour Abdul (Hemi Yeroham): "Don't make such a fuss," before turning to the camera, giving us a great big wink, and asking: "Never seen a TARDIS before?!"

Speaking on Doctor Who: Unleashed, showrunner Davies said: "Mrs Flood is a mysterious character. You will eventually find out more about her. She’s a slow burn, Mrs Flood. Who is Mrs Flood? Come back and find out!"

Dobson, meanwhile, wasn't giving anything away, saying: "Today what you see is a friendly neighbour. What the future may be, no one knows. Russell is writing it as we speak."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After Unleashed host Steffan Powell suggested she could end up being an evil genius, Dobson mused: "I might, I might not."

Although it might be a while before we find out who Mrs Flood actually is, there are plenty of theories flying about.

Hemi Yeroham as Abdul and Anita Dobson as Mrs Flood in Doctor Who BBC Studios/James Pardon

Some fans have suggested she could be the Rani, a character who met Sylvester McCoy's Seventh Doctor in the classic run of the show, previously played by Kate O' Mara. Others are wondering if she's another iteration of River Song, played in modern Doctor Who by Alex Kingston. Or could she be an associate of the Master?

Plus, there are even more mysteries from the episode that still need to be solved. Who is Ruby's birth mother? Where are the Doctor and Ruby flying off to for their next adventure? And will we ever get The Goblin Song out of our heads? Only time will tell!

Doctor Who will return in May 2024. Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.