However, this figure was lower than the overnight ratings for The Star Beast, which became the biggest drama launch of 2023 with 5.08 million overnight viewers and a consolidated figure of 7.61 million over 7 days, and Wild Blue Yonder, which scored 4.83 million overnight viewers and 7.14 million consolidated.

The consolidated viewing figures for The Church on Ruby Road will be available after seven days, and will take into account the amount of people who watched the show via catch-up.

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson in the Doctor Who Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road BBC Studios 2023,Lara Cornell

The Church on Ruby Road was the third most watched show on Christmas Day, coming only behind The King's Christmas Broadcast (with 7.48 million viewers) and the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special (with 5.29 million viewers). This means it was the most watched scripted show on Christmas Day this year.

Read more:

The next season of Doctor Who will debut on BBC One and Disney Plus internationally in May 2024, with a trailer being released following the broadcast of The Church on Ruby Road.

In the trailer, we got our first glimpse of some of the season's guest stars, including Indira Varma and Jonathan Groff, as well as the Doctor and Ruby's adventure with the Beatles in the 1960s.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Michelle Greenidge, who played Carla Sunday in the Christmas special and whose character is expected to recur throughout the upcoming season, recently gave RadioTimes.com her reaction to Ncuti Gatwa's performance as the Doctor.

She said: "Ncuti was born to play the Doctor, his energy and individuality make him perfect for the role. When I got the job, one of the things that really excited me was the fact that I was on this journey with Ncuti, from the beginning of this part of his career.

"He's just sprinkled his little magic on it. He's hugely charismatic and he has a flair about him, a natural flair, where you're just gripped by everything he says…"

Doctor Who is available to watch on BBC iPlayer and on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial here.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.