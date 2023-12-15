The 10-minute pre-recorded speech is a royal tradition in which the sovereign head of state addresses the public and reflects on the past year.

Want to know when the King's Christmas message will be broadcast and how you can watch it? Here's everything we know about the King's Speech 2023.

King Charles III. BBC/Oxford Film and Television

It is expected that King Charles III's speech will be broadcast as usual across TV, radio and online on Christmas Day, Monday 25th December.

What time is the King's Speech on TV?

The time of the King's Speech broadcast is yet to be confirmed, however, it is often broadcast at 3pm on Christmas Day.

What will the King talk about in this year's speech?

The content of King Charles III's speech is yet to be confirmed and is often only revealed as and when it is broadcast on TV.

In the speech, he will likely reflect on the past 12 months and looking forward to 2024. It is possible he will talk about issues affecting the UK and around the world.

The King's Speech will be broadcast on Christmas Day.

