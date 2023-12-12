This year's Songs of Praise carolling service is a festive special at Sheffield City Hall, with a number of famous faces taking part.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Songs of Praise festive specials.

When is Songs of Praise Christmas 2023 on TV?

On Christmas Eve, Aled Jones leads the carol singing at the magnificent Sheffield City Hall.

The 34-minute special, Carols for Christmas Eve, will air on BBC One at 1:15pm on Sunday 24th December.

Jones will be joined by special guests including Katherine Jenkins, Tommy Blaize and Michael Ball, who will all be performing Home For Christmas, Mary's Boy Child and O Holy Night respectively.

Read more:

Songs of Praise will also return for a New Year special on Sunday 31st December, for singing in the New Year. Katherine Jenkins hosts the musical celebration and will be joined by Aled Jones and Carly Paoli.

Singing in the New Year will air on BBC One at 1:15pm on Sunday 31st December.

Carols for Christmas Eve airs on Sunday 24th December on BBC One at 1:15pm.

