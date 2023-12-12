Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is planning an exit, while there's tension between Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Elsewhere, George Knight (Colin Salmon) and his ex, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) are bonding, and it's the Mitchells' first Christmas without Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), but she's very much present in spirit.

By the end of the day, everything has changed 'In a Flash' for Sharon, Suki, Stacey, Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Read on for all the EastEnders gossip ahead of the soap's biggest episode of the year.

7 EastEnders spoilers for Christmas Day 2023

1. Bernie Taylor pays a visit to Phil Mitchell

Bernie wants to speak to Phil urgently. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Bernie tries to put on a brave face as she wakes up alone at home with no electricity or heating. After an emotional call with mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley), Bernie pleads with brother Keanu to speak to Sharon so that their mum can come home.

He refuses, and even uninvites Bernie to the wedding, fearing his involvement in Albie's kidnapping will come out. Bernie plucks up the courage to head over to Phil's house, interrupting the Mitchells' raucous Christmas lunch to demand an audience with Phil. What does Bernie have to say?

2. Phil Mitchell interrupts Sharon Watts and Keanu Taylor's wedding ceremony

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor and Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon and Keanu get ready to say 'I do' as they prepare for the wedding with Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Martin Fowler (James Bye).

But Sharon is struggling to mask her guilt over keeping the truth of son Albie's paternity from both Keanu, and the biological father: Phil!

At the church, Sharon is a vision in white as she walks down the aisle with Albie. But just as Sharon and Keanu are about to be legally wed, Phil arrives. Will he stop the marriage from going ahead? And will Sharon confess her own secret?

3. Suki Panesar's plans to flee are thwarted

Will Suki escape Nish's clutches? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Suki prepares to leave Walford but is stopped in her tracks by a surprise visitor. Later, she gets ready to flee for good, only to receive a panicked phone call from her son Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) which forces her to return to No.41. What - or who - has thwarted Suki's escape?

4. Tensions rise between Stacey Slater and scheming Jack Branning

Stacey visits Jack on Christmas Day. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Things are tense between Stacey and Jack as she collects baby granddaughter Charli before the Slaters enjoy a festive family lunch.

Later, Jack heads to the Panesar home to check on Suki, but his concern is under false pretences. Jack is the last person that Suki wants help from, and she promptly dismisses him.

It has to be said, that Jack's behaviour has become more and more toxic in recent weeks, with his treatment of Denise showing big red flags. Might Jack play a key role in the powerful whodunnit that's about to unfold?

5. Cindy Beale and George Knight reconnect

Cindy and George clearly still have chemistry. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Anna (Molly Rainford) and Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) join mum Cindy and the Beales for Christmas lunch, but after learning that George is alone at The Vic preparing for the wedding reception, Cindy secretly heads there to invite him over for a drink.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) are jealous as George and Cindy take a trip down memory lane. But, sensing Elaine's upset, George thinks on his feet and lies that he's booked her a romantic trip away in a hotel. But will that be enough to put aside his connection to his ex?

6. Lola Pearce-Brown's surprise inspires Phil

There's a special message from Lola. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The family receive a surprise video message from Lola, who reveals that husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and friend Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) will both be running the London Marathon. With Lola's words about family ringing true, Phil is soon heading to The Vic.

Does Phil end up walking into his eventual death scene? Or is his presence merely a coincidence as another man meets a fatal end?

7. Lives are changed forever for Six Walford women

At The Vic, Denise, Kathy, Linda, Sharon, Stacey and Suki seek solace as they each try to process the events of the day. But none of them could have predicted what's about to happen.

In a flash, their lives are permanently changed forever as a Walford male is killed inside the pub. Expect shocks and surprises that go far beyond anything we could speculate here, as EastEnders delivers what is sure to be a mind-blowing Christmas instalment.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

