The BBC has released some exciting first-look pictures from their spin-off chat show, EastEnders: The Six - Revealed today.

Set to air on Monday 11th December at 8pm, The Six - Revealed will see EE-alum Joe Swash chat to Letitia Dean (Sharon Watts), Gillian Taylforth (Kathy Cotton), Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater), Diane Parish (Denise Fox), Kellie Bright (Linda Carter), and Balvinder Sopal (Suki Panesar) in the run-up to the big Christmas Day reveal, which will see one unlucky Walford resident slain.

The 30-minute special will delve into the storyline – without giving any spoilers away! – as the six matriarchs give their opinions on what will happen on that fateful Christmas Day.

The BBC has released some special images from filming, showing all six actresses having a great time during the discussion.

The Six – Revealed. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Though each of the characters on the soap have their own colour (blue for Suki, purple for Kathy, red for Stacey, green for Denise, pink for Linda and white for bridal Sharon), the actresses look glam in their own outfits.

Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal and Kellie Bright. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In another couple of images, the gang can be seen having a barrel of laughs during filming!

Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

