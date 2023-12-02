The 30-minute special will delve into the storyline – without giving any spoilers away! – as the six matriarchs give their opinions on what will happen on that fateful Christmas Day.

The BBC has released some special images from filming, showing all six actresses having a great time during the discussion.

The Six – Revealed. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Though each of the characters on the soap have their own colour (blue for Suki, purple for Kathy, red for Stacey, green for Denise, pink for Linda and white for bridal Sharon), the actresses look glam in their own outfits.

Lacey Turner, Balvinder Sopal and Kellie Bright. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In another couple of images, the gang can be seen having a barrel of laughs during filming!

Letitia Dean, Diane Parish and Gillian Taylforth. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

