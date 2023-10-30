Fans will recall that they are currently on a journey to parenthood and are undergoing IVF treatment. Yet, unbeknownst to Sonia, Reiss is funding their treatment by taking money from the personal account of his comatose wife Debbie.

Of course, this rather extreme action from Reiss has left many uncertain about where they stand on the character. Is he merely a socially awkward but sweet love interest for Sonia or is there something more sinister beneath the surface?

When told about the many questions surrounding Reiss, Chris said: "I do love that, I love that the audience is quite unsure of him and he's unlike any other character and that's probably why [Sonia and Reiss] genuinely want to have a child together and they're on their IVF journey together."

The executive producer continued: "We do know that he's taking money from Debbie and he's keeping that from Sonia, so expect huge consequences for that."

Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler and Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

So, the fallout from that decision is bound to cause ructions between Sonia and Reiss but is there more to his behaviour? Chris is staying quiet.

He teased: "But in terms of whether there's kind of a darker story with him, you'll just have to keep watching. I'm gonna stay tight-lipped about about the future of Reiss."

