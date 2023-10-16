EastEnders boss hints at multiple cufflinks in Christmas clue bombshell
Keep your eyes on those cufflinks!
EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has offered us a big teaser concerning the BBC soap's upcoming Christmas storyline, and it involves those pesky amber cufflinks!
Viewers have been watching closely for clues ever since February, when EastEnders aired a gripping flash-forward which saw the dead body of a mystery male character wearing the prominent piece of jewellery on his suit sleeve.
Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was dressed as a bride, joined by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).
Those cufflinks have been making regular appearances, with husband of Suki, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) offering them up in a poker game, where they were won by Denise's other half, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).
Jack later passed the cufflinks on to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in a surprisingly amicable scene ahead of Phil's wedding to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).
We've been speculating that Phil or Nish could be the murder victim, but executive producer Clenshaw hints that there may be more than meets the eye to this particular clue.
In an interview with Inside Soap, Clenshaw was asked for some new hints about the plot everyone's talking about. "You're going to be guessing right up until the very last moment," he reveals.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
"As we build through the autumn, stories come into play for each of The Six, building toward a big crescendo. And, while Phil currently has the cufflinks, keep your eyes peeled as they may not be the only pair come Christmas..."
It's a huge teaser, throwing our theories up in the air as we wonder just what this means going forward. If there is more than one pair of those amber cufflinks, then perhaps several Walford men may be wearing a pair on the big day?
More like this
Given Clenshaw promises that we'll be kept guessing throughout the Christmas episode, can we expect somebody connected with each of The Six to be seen wearing the cufflinks - and, potentially, other male characters who we wouldn't necessarily link to the group?
It's time to get theorising again!
Read more:
- EastEnders' Lorraine Stanley: 'If they kill Karen I'll never watch again'
- EastEnders will never have a better time to bring back Little Mo
- EastEnders airs shock twist for Freddie Slater in early BBC iPlayer release
- EastEnders airs violent callback to iconic Little Mo Slater moment for son Freddie
- Danny Dyer candidly explains EastEnders exit: "I'd f**king had enough"
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.