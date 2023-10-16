Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was dressed as a bride, joined by Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth).

Those cufflinks have been making regular appearances, with husband of Suki, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) offering them up in a poker game, where they were won by Denise's other half, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen).

Should we be on the look out for more than one pair of amber cufflinks?

Jack later passed the cufflinks on to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in a surprisingly amicable scene ahead of Phil's wedding to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

We've been speculating that Phil or Nish could be the murder victim, but executive producer Clenshaw hints that there may be more than meets the eye to this particular clue.

In an interview with Inside Soap, Clenshaw was asked for some new hints about the plot everyone's talking about. "You're going to be guessing right up until the very last moment," he reveals.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"As we build through the autumn, stories come into play for each of The Six, building toward a big crescendo. And, while Phil currently has the cufflinks, keep your eyes peeled as they may not be the only pair come Christmas..."

It's a huge teaser, throwing our theories up in the air as we wonder just what this means going forward. If there is more than one pair of those amber cufflinks, then perhaps several Walford men may be wearing a pair on the big day?

More like this

Given Clenshaw promises that we'll be kept guessing throughout the Christmas episode, can we expect somebody connected with each of The Six to be seen wearing the cufflinks - and, potentially, other male characters who we wouldn't necessarily link to the group?

It's time to get theorising again!

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.