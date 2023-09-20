As Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) prepared for his low-key wedding to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) was seen chatting rather amicably with Phil - a rare sight indeed!

"Take care of these, they're Nish's, so they're probably expensive," instructed Jack as he handed over the cufflinks, last seen as a prize during a high-stakes poker game on Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) stag night.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Lost mine, in a ruck I think!" Phil replied, after thanking Jack.

How these two became so friendly is a mystery for another day, as the bigger concern is whether this now means that Phil will be the murder victim come Christmas Day.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) interrupted Jack and Phil's banter, noticing the cufflinks. Could it be his pulse that she checks in December while wearing a wedding dress?

It could be a red herring, but fans (including us, naturally) will be watching closely to see if the cufflinks are passed on to another Walford local in the coming weeks.

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Elsewhere in the episode, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) questioned Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) on his bombshell that Phil had slept with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit). Alfie got confirmation that this was true, then punched Phil before his wedding.

When Phil explained himself and promised that he loved Kat, Alfie urged Phil to promise that he would keep Kat and their sons safe. After Phil agreed, he wondered why Alfie hadn't rushed to tell Kat the truth yet.

Alfie replied that he might not be around for much longer, leading Phil to realise that Alfie must have lied when he claimed to have got the all-clear from prostate cancer. Will Alfie confide in Phil? And will the nuptials go ahead, given Phil's cheating?

For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to, details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can all for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.