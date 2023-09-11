Catching up with Alfie, Kat questioned him on Tommy, and Alfie was forced to admit that Tommy had been drinking vodka while Kat was away recently. Alfie then revealed that Tommy had lashed out at him, and Kat was fuming that Phil had kept her in the dark.

But when she spoke to Phil again, there was a misunderstanding when he assumed she was referring to Alfie's cancer scare. Kat was thrown and shaken, recalling Alfie's previous battle with a brain tumour. She insisted that she would be going with Alfie when he got his test results that day.

Jessie Wallace as Kat and Shane Richie as Alfie in EastEnders.

Kat found Alfie and urged him to take his head out of the sand, and he opened up on his fears of their children seeing him in pain. In a touching moment, Kat reminded Alfie of who he was, and vowed that he could get through this, before offering to have Alfie move in with her and Phil if necessary!

At the hospital, Kat continued to show Alfie unwavering support, and snapped at Phil as they waited while Alfie spoke to a consultant in private. Kat wondered what else Phil may have lied to her about, but they were soon interrupted when a tearful Alfie emerged.

Faced with a worried Kat, Alfie claimed that he had got the all clear. But as they all celebrated at The Vic, and Kat branded Phil and Alfie 'Philfie', it looks like he's not being honest.

EastEnders has already confirmed that Alfie will be diagnosed with prostate cancer, so we know this isn't the end of the story.

With Kat and Alfie on form as they bantered like the old days, Phil left the pub for home. But when Kat returned, she questioned whether Phil was jealous, and told him that she would always be there for Alfie.

Kat's anger rose as she considered all the things Phil had failed to tell her; and she declared that she didn't know if she could marry Phil after all. Is it all over for Kat and Phil?

For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to, details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can all for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

