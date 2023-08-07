Initially giving her name as 'Amanda', Eve will be encouraged by those around her to go on a date with Amanda - to the jealousy of Eve's former married lover Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

However, when Eve eventually does go on her date with Caz and the mystery woman reveals her true identity, everything changes.

Now in a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, actress-musician Heather Peace has lifted the lid on Eve Unwin's big week.

Eve is intrigued when she hears a woman called Amanda is looking for her. How does she 'know' her?

"Eve has been going out a lot since the Suki break up – and when she goes out, she doesn't know when to stop! So, she thinks, 'If this girl knows me, I must have met her while I was out.' I guess, somewhere in the depths of her mind, Eve knows she has seen her face before, and she's just putting two and two together."

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

‌How does she feel about the prospect of having a date?

"I don't think that Eve is in any way ready to move on, but she is trying desperately. Eve is convinced the Suki thing is done and that this is absolutely it, so she understands that she needs to try to move on, but it’s very obvious that she's not ready."

Do you think Eve could ever stop caring for Suki?

‌"No, I think Suki is the love of her life, and I don't think she's ever felt like this before about anyone ever. Their connection is too deep. But Suki is now unobtainable, and Eve thinks it's all done, so she has to try to make the best of it and meet someone else, I guess."

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin, Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater, and William Ellis as Theo Hawthorne in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey encourages her to go on the date and give her a chance. Does Eve take her advice?

"Yes and no! She goes but a bit of it is about making Suki jealous as well. She sees Suki outside the Minute Mart and can detect that she's not so happy about some girl trying to get Eve's number. There is a little bit of foul play there!"‌

Is Eve looking forward to her date with Amanda?

"No, I don't think so! When there is no spark, there's no spark. I think she's intrigued, and she'll go out and see what happens, but it very quickly proves to be quite awkward. I just don't think she's ready, but she'll go out and have a few drinks. She is just desperately trying to move on."

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin and Bryony Afferson as Caz in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Amanda is going to reveal her true identity. Can you tease what this means for Eve?

"It's a massive chunk of Eve's history coming back to haunt her, and this is pretty much the most shocking person she could bump into."

