At the same time, Eve's on/off lover Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) seems to be battling new troubles of her own.

Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) shows no sign of leaving Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) alone, but will she realise that he's the sinister presence in her life?

Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) worries that Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) is pining for another, just as she hears news of her absent mother Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) comes to a shocking decision over Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) baby son!

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for 14th - 17th August 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Injured Alfie Moon gets worrying news at the hospital

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) shows up at the bookies to ask Alfie to look after sons Tommy (Sonny Kendall) and Ernie (though, strangely, no mention of Ernie's twin, Bert) as their mum Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is away visiting sister Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth) following recent events.

Meanwhile, Little Mo's downbeat son Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) arrives for a pep talk with Alfie, and unknowingly lets slip that Tommy was the one to reveal where to find Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney). Tommy and Alfie have a huge row, after which Tommy heads to the park with Perry, leaving Alfie horrified by what he later finds.

The pair clash again, but Phil intervenes with some harsh words on Alfie's parenting (pot, kettle, black, Phil!).

There's chaos at the bookies when Freddie attempts to take control of Ernie, while Alfie tries to make amends with Tommy at home. He tries to apologise for being an absent father, but things turn sour again when he bans Tommy from seeing Perry.

Hearing about a violent punch-up, Phil shares that Tommy previously lashed out at Kat, and Phil and Alfie decide to take Tommy to the Boxing Den. But when Phil notices Alfie grimacing in pain, he orders Alfie to go to the hospital once Tommy has left.

As the week continues, Alfie distracts himself by helping to support Linda, but Tommy later spots Alfie getting in a cab to the hospital. When he returns, Alfie gets drunk at Peggy's and falls out with Phil, but at The Vic, Linda notices that Alfie isn't his usual self.

Alfie covers, and struggles to process his recent news as he is unenthusiastic about spending the day with Phil and Tommy at the Boxing Den. Tommy causes more concern when he squares up to another lad, before he reveals his worries over seeing Alfie going to the hospital. Will Alfie explain? And what health crisis is he enduring?

2. Eve Unwin shaken by face from the past

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin and Bryony Afferson as Caz in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Suki is jealous to overhear a woman called Caz looking for Eve in the café and stops Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) from sharing information on Eve's whereabouts as she assumes that Caz is a new love interest. Eve heads to the café to investigate her secret admirer and agrees to a date.

Stacey encourages Eve to move on with 'Amanda' after seeing her ignore the woman's calls, and Stacey later spots Eve has a date with Caz who's posing as 'Amanda' when Eve leaves her phone unattended. Stace lends Eve a new outfit and insists that she goes on the date, but things are awkward and Eve starts to leave - until 'Amanda' stops her in her tracks.

The woman reveals her true identity as Caroline, and Eve is soon supported by Stacey as she is left reeling. Stace advises her against seeing Caroline, but Eve ignores this and heads to meet her at Walford East.

In the aftermath, Eve bursts into a fit of rage at home and trashes the kitchen, but who is Caroline and what is it about her identity that sends Eve off the rails? All indications are that she's from Eve's past...

3. Theo Hawthorne won't back down over Stacey Slater

Theo won't leave Stacey alone. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Before Eve spirals, Theo invites Stacey for a drink, sensing her angst about her upcoming viability assessment to check if she's a suitable guardian for daughter Lily's (Lillia Turner) baby. A delusional Theo assumes he and Stacey are on a date, and he's ruffled when Eve gate crashes.

Eve tells Stacey she should stop leading Theo on, and Stacey later clarifies her friendship with Theo. Stacey gets another letter from her stalker, unaware that it's from Theo. Stacey later prepares for her visit from the social workers, but she and Lily are forced to distract the social worker due to Eve's outburst.

All the while, Theo is present, and only fuels Eve's anger when he feigns concern for Stacey's wellbeing. When will Theo's secret be exposed?

4. Concern grows for Suki Panesar

Shiv Jalota as Vinny Panesar and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After Suki's moment of jealousy, she and Eve have an awkward moment in the Minute Mart. But just as Eve is about to leave, Suki almost faints! Suki dismisses her husband Nish's (Navin Chowdhry) and son Vinny's (Shiv Jalota) worries after her dizzy spell and insists she's OK to work.

Back at the shop, a worried Eve forces Suki to see a doctor, and Vinny tries to encourage his mum to open up about her feelings. Suki, however, demands he keep out of her personal life and show her some respect.

Instead, Vinny convinces Suki to attend a pamper session at Fox & Hair, after she opens up about her low mood. At the salon, Denise Fox (Diane Parish) gives Suki a head massage. Will this help Suki relax? And what could be causing her symptoms?

Freddie and Anna have a heart-to-heart. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In an attempt to spend more time with her, Bobby asks Anna to help him arrange a surprise birthday party for Bernie. Anna agrees but is unconvinced by Bobby's Cider, Cheese and Chess Night, and tries to recruit a saddened Freddie.

Freddie says he can't face it, but later Anna persuades him to have a change of heart, and the pair have a chat in The Vic about Freddie's father. They bond over their shared experience of being let down by absent parents, and Freddie later tries to play matchmaker between Anna and Bobby by bowing out of their party planning meeting.

But when Bobby tries to be someone he's not, Anna makes excuses that she has to work. By the end of the week, Bernie's party is a roaring success, but Bobby starts to fear that Anna has feelings for Freddie.

At the party, though, Anna has more significant concerns, as she receives a message from her private investigator. After another chat with Freddie, Anna decides to meet Gabriel, but what does he have to tell her?

6. Linda Carter's surprising choice over Janine and Mick's baby

Will Linda raise Janine and Mick's son? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following the news that Janine gave birth to Mick's (Danny Dyer) baby son in prison, Linda is debating fighting for custody of the child next week!

Linda sets up a meeting with her solicitor which Alfie offers to join her at, after her mum Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) and Elaine's partner George Knight (Colin Salmon) rubbish the idea of Linda raising the baby.

Alfie misses the meeting due to his own problems, but will Linda go ahead with her plan?

Viewers who identify with Stacey's story can contact the National Stalking Helpline on 08088020300, or visit www.suzylamplugh.org. You can also visit Safeguarding Hub.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

