Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), who recently ended her adulterous affair with Eve, grows jealous when she overhears Caz asking for Eve's whereabouts and stops Bernadette Taylor (Clair Norris) from telling Caz where Eve is.

However, Eve soon learns of her apparent admirer and manages to secure a date with Caz who gives her name as 'Amanda', leading to an awkward encounter between Eve and Suki outside the Minute Mart, which ends abruptly when Suki nearly faints.

The following day, Eve worries for Suki and so do Suki's husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) and masks her feelings from them.

Meanwhile, Eve's wife and best friend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) pushes her to seize the chance of a date with 'Amanda' but this only prompts Eve to point out the optics of Stacey spending time with creepy tutor Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) - who unbeknownst to them both is Stacey's online stalker.

Later in the week, Eve seizes the day and goes on her date with 'Amanda' after being pushed to by Stacey - despite another creepy message from Stacey's stalker causing Eve to have second thoughts.

Yet, the date at The Albert bar proves to be awkward and when Eve goes to leave, she is stopped by 'Amanda' who reveals that her real name is Caroline, Caz for short, and she is a face from Eve's past.

Finally, as the week comes to a close, Eve is left reeling from her encounter with Caz and Stacey advises her to not meet with Caz again.

Despite the advice, Eve heads out to meet up with Caz just as Stacey receives a visit from social workers to assess the home for the arrival of Lily Slater's (Lillia Turner) baby.

Whatever is said between Eve and Caz, however, leaves Eve in a rage and she returns home and trashes the kitchen.

As manipulative Theo looks to check in on Eve, Stacey and Lily try to hide the drama from the visiting social worker.

Who is Caz and what has she had to say to Eve?

Plus, will her arrival jeopardise the Slaters' plans for baby Lily? And where does evil Theo fit into this mess?

