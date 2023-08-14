The story is set to start in earnest this week and we do know that the storyline will follow Alfie and those around him as he discovers and comes to terms with his diagnosis.

Speaking about Alfie's storyline, EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “When we first embarked on this storyline we knew it was imperative that we worked alongside Prostate Cancer UK and Macmillan Cancer Support to take on and accurately portray such an emotional and pivotal storyline for Alfie, and one that many viewers may relate to."

He added: "Shane [Richie] has thoughtfully portrayed the realities of being diagnosed with prostate cancer with grace and understanding. We hope that this storyline resonates with the audience, and that we represent it as sensitively, and as accurately as possible.”

More recently, fans have been left wondering just what exactly is wrong with Alfie, who has been paying a lot of trips to the bathroom while trying to juggle his job at the bookies.

Monday's episode saw him have arguments with his ex-wife Kat Slater's fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and his adopted son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) who he caught drinking with teens, leading to Tommy punching Alfie in the stomach and him keeling over in pain.

However, it looks like audiences have only seen the start of Alfie's emotional rollercoaster.

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders on Monday night. BBC

Head of Improving Care at Prostate Cancer UK, Amy Rylance, said of the storyline: “It’s been a pleasure working alongside EastEnders on their prostate cancer storyline, and we salute the BBC for approaching Prostate Cancer UK to ensure the narrative is as close to real life as possible.

"Every man’s experience of prostate cancer is unique, and it’s so important for viewers to be given accurate information about the disease. It’s been a privilege to provide insight into Alfie Moon’s journey with prostate cancer, ensuring an authentic story is told every step of the way. Introducing Shane (Richie) to one of our supporters affected by prostate cancer gave him the opportunity to understand what it’s like to experience the disease first hand.”

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Similarly, Dany Bell, Macmillan Cancer Support’s Strategic Advisor for Treatment, Medicines and Genomic, said: “Storylines like Alfie’s play a vital role in helping to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer and the impact a cancer diagnosis can have on individuals and their families.

"We also know that men can often find it difficult to talk about cancer, to protect the people around them or simply wanting to stay strong. We hope that seeing a character like Alfie go through this experience will help open up these vital conversations and highlight the array of support that’s out there.”

Later this week, Alfie will try to mend bridges with Tommy but as he continues to grimace in pain, it is Phil - his love rival for Kat - who will be the one to encourage Alfie to seek medical attention.

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell and Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com about his EastEnders character and whether a future for Kat and Alfie could one day be on the cards, Richie revealed: "There's always talk of Kat and Alfie. We're like the [Richard] Burton and [Elizabeth] Taylor of the soaps, aren't we? But at the moment, I'm really enjoying Alfie being single.

"There's a bromance with Alfie and Freddie; he's become like what Spencer [Moon, played by Christopher Parker] was back in the day – so I'm enjoying playing that at the moment."

For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to, details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can all for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK: https://prostatecanceruk.org/ and Macmillan Cancer Support: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/cancer-information-and-support/prostate-cancer

