Whitney has become one of the most tragic heroines in EastEnders history, with McGarty tackling acclaimed storylines including Whitney being the victim of child sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, stalking, and also boasting a tumultuous love life.

So, it should come as no surprise that some fans are keen on her having a happy ending – and it seems that McGarty herself agrees.

Speaking to Inside Soap magazine for its EastEnders feature for the Inside Soap Awards, actress Shona McGarty was asked what her upcoming departure from the soap meant for Whitney's happiness.

McGarty answered: "As a viewer, and after playing her for so long, Whitney deserves a happy ending. The majority of comments online and when I speak to people in the street are along the lines of, 'When is Whitney going to have her happy ending?' and I think it's time.

"Don't get me wrong, I want it to be dramatic! Everyone knows that I love playing the drama. So, I hope there are some twists and turns thrown in there and maybe even a little stunt!

"Maybe she could leave on a motorbike? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out."

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean and James Farrar as Zack Hudson in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The character is currently going through an emotional time as the due date for her late daughter Peach arrives this week, just as Whitney's partner Zack Hudson learns that his HIV viral load is now undetectable.

Keen to try again for a child after they decided to terminate the pregnancy due to Peach's Edward's Syndrome diagnosis and prognosis, Zach suggests to Whitney they should try again to be parents.

However, having already suffered a miscarriage during her troubled marriage to Lee Carter (Danny-Boy Hatchard) and the loss of Peach, Whitney does not want to put herself through the experience again.

Will this spell the end for Whitney and Zack's romance?

