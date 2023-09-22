Still, in keeping with the above, Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) is certainly high on the list. His life is never quiet, and he's got a big secret to keep under wraps at the moment.

So read on as we go through all the clues that point to Phil being the lifeless body on the floor of The Queen Vic...

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Phil Mitchell the dead body in EastEnders at Christmas? All the clues and theories

Who's wearing the amber cufflinks?

Top of the list is the most recent development in this story. On his wedding day to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Phil was given a pair of amber cufflinks by Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). Jack had acquired them in a poker game earlier this year, but the original owner was Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

Now, these cufflinks are on the dead body, as seen in the Christmas flashforward when Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) checks the man's pulse and proclaims him dead. Of course, anything could happen between now and then, so this doesn't confirm Phil as the victim.

But these cufflinks have been the most consistent clue, and we can't ignore that Phil is now firmly in their possession - although we'll be watching closely to see if he hands them over to another local, or back to a previous owner.

Big secret

Patsy Kensit as Emma and Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders BBC

Phil harbours a dirty secret - he had a fling with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit), mother of the late Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold). After shutting down those in the know, Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), Phil married Kat.

But cheating doesn't stay under wraps in soapland, so we're expecting this particular bombshell to be dropped before the end of the year; or maybe even on Christmas Day itself!

There are six Walford women present when the dead character is found, and Kat isn't shown as one of them - but what if she is there when the killer move is made?

Kat confessed that Phil has made her feel safe at last after a turbulent life, so what if she hears of his betrayal and an argument gets out of hand, resulting in Phil's death?

Perhaps Kat isn't involved at all - but the fact that Phil has been a naughty boy in the lead up to the festive season, dishing out threats to protect himself, surely can't be a coincidence? We've written about how Sharon Watts may be close to the dead party - and she and Phil remain thick as thieves...

Cheated death one too many times

Phil during one of his many near-death experiences in EastEnders

There may not be a clear reason why Phil could be murdered - at least, not when we factor in The Six as potential killers. But a lot can happen between now and Christmas Day, or those characters may not be responsible.

The thing is, Phil has come pretty close to death so many times, it's almost a running joke by now. He's survived shootings by two ex-lovers, car crashes, liver disease, a gas explosion, multiple beatings and more!

More like this

The jury's out on whether this makes Phil lucky or not, but we have to consider that EastEnders may decide the time has come to kill Phil for real. Even if the very thought of it feels wrong...

Stacey Slater's hero

Stacey is one of the six Walford women involved in the big Christmas whodunit. BBC/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem/Amy Sharp

Thanks to new family ties, Phil has come to Stacey's rescue before, when she was threatened by loan shark Shiv. But with a 'knight' stood behind Stacey in the flashforward, it's started to look like someone may come to her rescue during the events of Christmas Day.

There was talk of this being Jack; who stepped in recently as Stacey is currently being stalked by Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis). But Kat has told Stace that Phil is on hand to give Theo a 'Mitchell' warning, and we know Phil would comply.

What if Theo tries to hurt Stacey again, and Phil jumps in to help - only to be killed by Theo, or get caught in the crossfire when one of the women try to stop Theo?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.