As per reports in The Sun, Ford's arrival will coincide with Walford residents attending Aunt Sal's funeral.

"Alan's a great signing by bosses," a source told the publication. "He's a huge star who fans will be delighted to see on the soap. His character has a long connection to the Mitchells."

The source added: "Aunt Sal was a stalwart of the soap and she'll be done proud with the scenes."

Anna Karen, who portrayed Aunt Sal, was last onscreen in January 2017 for Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell's funeral and is set to get a huge send-off in future scenes.

The storyline comes after the death of actress Anna Karen, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 85.

At the time of her passing, EastEnders paid tribute to the actress, describing her as "a sharp, quick-witted and extremely popular character".

"Those who worked with her at EastEnders will never forget her warmth, kindness, fun and good humour," the statement read.

Ford has previously appeared in the BBC soap, playing conman Sam Sangers back in 1986. However, it isn't known if he will be reprising his role or being introduced as a new character.

When contacted by RadioTimes.com, a spokesperson for the BBC declined to comment.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

