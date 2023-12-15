Who do you think dies and kills in the EastEnders Christmas special?
Have your say!
Time is almost up for fans of EastEnders who've waited patiently to see the outcome of the Christmas flash-forward.
Details for the highly anticipated episode are being kept under tight wraps (though from what we've seen, it's a soap masterclass), but we know someone will die and someone will be killed.
All suspects and victims have been confirmed by the BBC soap, with the infamous Six all in the running to kill off a fan-favourite.
They're made up of Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).
As for who could be killed, that's anyone's guess.
EastEnders confirmed Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) and Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) were all in the running to die on the Queen Vic floor.
But who do you think is killed? And who do you think killed them?
Have your say in our polls below, and stay tuned to RadioTimes.com to find out the results!
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read more:
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw previews Christmas 2023 and The Six aftermath
- EastEnders' Letitia Dean on whether Sharon can forgive Keanu for kidnap secret
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth on Kathy and Rocky: "She can’t live with the constant lies"
- EastEnders' Diane Parish teases "heartbreak" in Christmas episode
- EastEnders' Lacey Turner on whether Stacey will kill again: "She will do whatever it takes to protect Eve"
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal: "People will be on the edge of their seats"
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright: "The body wasn't who I thought it would be"
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.