All suspects and victims have been confirmed by the BBC soap, with the infamous Six all in the running to kill off a fan-favourite.

They're made up of Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

The Six in EastEnders and the possible victims for the Christmas Day storyline. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

As for who could be killed, that's anyone's guess.

EastEnders confirmed Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) and Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo) were all in the running to die on the Queen Vic floor.

But who do you think is killed? And who do you think killed them?

Have your say in our polls below, and stay tuned to RadioTimes.com to find out the results!

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

