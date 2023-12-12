Having already lied about his true identity and then failing to mention his problematic marriage to scheming Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle), Rocky has lied one too many times for Kathy.

And, thanks to that flash-forward back in February, we know one man will end up dead on the floor of the Queen Vic, surrounded by Kathy - with a ripped dress - and the other members of The Six: Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

In a new interview shared with RadioTimes.com and other press, Gillian Taylforth chats through the drama facing Kathy this Christmas.

Will Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell, right) offer some sound advice to grandmother Kathy? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It’s safe to say Kathy has had an eventful year. Where do we find Kathy at this point in the storyline and how is she feeling?

"She’s heartbroken. After Gavin, Kathy didn’t think she’d have another chance at love again and then along came Rocky, who through want of trying, taught her to love again. She thought their marriage was for keeps but he’s pushed her too far this time, so she’s finally called it quits. Kathy would love nothing more than to be happily married to Rocky, but he’s incapable of being honest with her and she can’t live with the constant lies."

How has it been working on this one-of-a-kind storyline since February?

"Really special. We’ve never done anything like this on EastEnders before and I think it’s such a clever idea."

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy, right) speaks to Kathy at Sharon and Keanu's wedding. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Are there any particular men in question that might find themselves on the wrong side of Kathy by Christmas Day?

"I think it’s safe to say that Rocky is firmly in Kathy’s bad books. He set fire to her café, put two of her grandsons in hospital, and then he had the brass nerve to convince her to sell the café to Nish so that he could get away scot-free with his crimes. Kathy has forgiven him time and time again, but this time it’s one time too many."

What has the reaction to the storyline been like over the past year?

"The audience have been so invested in the storyline which is lovely. We often chat about the different theories we’ve seen - some of them have been more convincing that others! But I think it’s just so great that the viewers have been able to get involved in Christmas all year, because at the end of the day, everything we do is for those watching at home."

Will Kathy kill Rocky after all his constant lies? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

How did you feel when you finally found out?

"We’ve all been guessing just as much as the viewers, so it was great to finally know. I had my predictions but I’m not going to tell you if they were right or not!"

Can you give me three words to describe what the viewers have got to look forward to over Christmas?

"Expect the unexpected!"

How does it feel to be part of the Christmas Day storyline?

"Just marvellous. I was so chuffed to be involved in the storyline and felt really grateful to Chris and the team for including Kathy in The Six. This will be Kathy’s twenty-fourth Christmas in Albert Square, and the thirty-eighth in the show’s history which is just incredible. If you’d have told Tish [Letitia Dean] and I that we would be stood here all of those years later, we wouldn’t have believed it and I think for me, that’s made it even more special."

Will Kathy be the killer? BBC/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem/Amy Sharp

What are you doing for Christmas?

"I will be with my family, and my lovely grandsons, so I can’t wait!"

How has it been working alongside the other leading ladies over the past year?

"We’re all such great friends off-screen, and they’re all such incredibly talented actresses, so it’s been fabulous!"

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

