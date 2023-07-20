As the wife of Tom "Rocky" Cotton (Brian Conley), Jo made an appearance as Rocky sought a divorce from her, eventually returning and appearing to grant his request.

However, this week she returned on Rocky's wedding day to Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) to reveal that they were not divorced and he would be committing bigamy by marrying her.

Not wanting to hurt Kathy again after his previous lies and gambling away their honeymoon, Rocky went through with the wedding and wed Kathy.

However, amid the heartfelt celebrations in the Queen Vic, Jo made an appearance and revealed the truth to Kathy before the pair brawled in front of the reception guests.

After this, Jo revealed that she had evidence Rocky knew he would be committing bigamy and so blackmailed him and Kathy out of £50,000.

Ultimately, Kathy emptied her savings and took out a loan to pay off Jo, with plans to also sell Beales' Plaice, the iconic chip shop previously run by her son Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Yet, in Thursday's episode (20th July 2023), Jo made clear that she wanted even more and piled further pressure on Kathy and Rocky.

Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton, Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell, Brian Conley as Ben Mitchell, and Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

The couple then came clean to Kathy's son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) who was unimpressed with Rocky but agreed to help, later impersonating a police officer to scare Jo off with the threat of blackmail charges.

Rocky also grabbed the legitimate signed divorce papers from their deal - later sending them off to finally end his marriage to Jo.

However, on her way out of the meeting in Kathy's cafe, Jo made another phone call to a mystery individual.

A smug Jo said: "Hello. I'm on my way back. I got what I wanted. Yeah. And there's plenty more for the taking."

What does Rocky's bitter ex have planned next? And who is she talking to?

Vicki Michelle as Jo Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

While one might assume that Jo has a new man in her life, could she be speaking to her and Rocky's offspring who he has no idea exists?

Watch this space...

After Jo's latest exit, Rocky posted his divorce papers and as his marriage to Kathy is no longer valid, revealed that he was seeking an annulment to Kathy and that they would marry once again when his divorce was finalised.

Rocky proposed to Kathy once again and she accepted, revealing she would stay as Kathy Cotton and did not want their neighbours to find out about the mess behind the scenes.

Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Cotton and Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

The couple then enjoyed a romantic night in, but will their happiness last?

Well, next week, Kathy sets out to win back her honeymoon with a little help from Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal)...

