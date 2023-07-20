EastEnders' Jo Cotton return teased amid sinister call to mystery person
Vicki Michelle looks set to return as Jo Cotton and cause further trouble for Rocky and Kathy.
Jo Cotton looks poised to return to EastEnders and cause more trouble for Rocky and Kathy Cotton.
The antagonistic character made her debut on the BBC One soap earlier this year after it was revealed that 'Allo 'Allo! actress Vicki Michelle would be joining the cast.
As the wife of Tom "Rocky" Cotton (Brian Conley), Jo made an appearance as Rocky sought a divorce from her, eventually returning and appearing to grant his request.
However, this week she returned on Rocky's wedding day to Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) to reveal that they were not divorced and he would be committing bigamy by marrying her.
Not wanting to hurt Kathy again after his previous lies and gambling away their honeymoon, Rocky went through with the wedding and wed Kathy.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
However, amid the heartfelt celebrations in the Queen Vic, Jo made an appearance and revealed the truth to Kathy before the pair brawled in front of the reception guests.
After this, Jo revealed that she had evidence Rocky knew he would be committing bigamy and so blackmailed him and Kathy out of £50,000.
Ultimately, Kathy emptied her savings and took out a loan to pay off Jo, with plans to also sell Beales' Plaice, the iconic chip shop previously run by her son Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).
Yet, in Thursday's episode (20th July 2023), Jo made clear that she wanted even more and piled further pressure on Kathy and Rocky.
The couple then came clean to Kathy's son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) who was unimpressed with Rocky but agreed to help, later impersonating a police officer to scare Jo off with the threat of blackmail charges.
Rocky also grabbed the legitimate signed divorce papers from their deal - later sending them off to finally end his marriage to Jo.
However, on her way out of the meeting in Kathy's cafe, Jo made another phone call to a mystery individual.
A smug Jo said: "Hello. I'm on my way back. I got what I wanted. Yeah. And there's plenty more for the taking."
What does Rocky's bitter ex have planned next? And who is she talking to?
While one might assume that Jo has a new man in her life, could she be speaking to her and Rocky's offspring who he has no idea exists?
Watch this space...
After Jo's latest exit, Rocky posted his divorce papers and as his marriage to Kathy is no longer valid, revealed that he was seeking an annulment to Kathy and that they would marry once again when his divorce was finalised.
Rocky proposed to Kathy once again and she accepted, revealing she would stay as Kathy Cotton and did not want their neighbours to find out about the mess behind the scenes.
The couple then enjoyed a romantic night in, but will their happiness last?
Well, next week, Kathy sets out to win back her honeymoon with a little help from Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal)...
Read More
- EastEnders 2023 summer preview: 5 spoilers from Chris Clenshaw
- 6 EastEnders spoilers: Keanu on the warpath and Stacey’s sinister stalker
- EastEnders star confirms Nish Panesar comeuppance amid Christmas theories
- EastEnders airs Christmas flash-forward clue with amber cufflinks twist
- EastEnders summer return for Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins confirms flashbacks and Cindy Beale breakdown
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw reveals impact of Cindy return on Knights
- EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt hypes up Ian reunions with Phil and Sharon
- EastEnders' Michelle Collins teases Cindy’s scenes with love rival Elaine
- 15 EastEnders questions we still have after Cindy and Ian Beale's return
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.