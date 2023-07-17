But while she was glowing, Rocky was stressed as he desperately scrambled to book a new honeymoon, after losing the Greek cruise to Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) at poker on his stag night!

Matron of Honour Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) handed Kathy the late Dot Branning's (June Brown) cross necklace to wear as her 'something borrowed' in a touching moment, while Kath's grandson Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) squirmed over the secret of Rocky's mishap.

Jo left Rocky horrified. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But when Rocky later confessed to Sonia, she urged him to come clean to Kathy. When he did so, Kathy was furious at yet another mistake from her beau, and she sent Rocky away, confiding in Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) that she didn't think she suffered fools, yet here she was being let down by another man.

With Kathy now doubting her future with Rocky, her son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) was unimpressed when he learned what had happened - although he soon changed his tune, pointing out that it could have been worse! Ah, but it will be soon, Ben!

More like this

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ben coaxed his mum outside and presented his surprise - a horse-drawn carriage. As Ben's husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) watched on, Ben admitted to Kathy that the wedding was keeping a grieving Lexi going.

Kathy agreed to a jaunt in the carriage, eventually allowing herself to be taken to the registry office as planned.

But at the venue, Rocky's nerves over whether she would show up gave way to shock when troublesome Jo rocked up and warned him that there had been an 'error', and they were actually still married; so if he married Kathy he would be a bigamist!

Moments later, Kathy and her loved ones arrived, and she announced that she was still up for becoming Mrs Cotton. But will Rocky admit to this latest bombshell?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.