Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) wants something from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), while Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) causes tension in his relationship with Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 17th - 20th July 2023.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Will Rocky wed Kathy amid Jo's revenge?

Kathy arrives just as Rocky has received some shocking news. BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the day of the wedding dawns, Kathy is excited as she prepares to say 'I do'. But her grandson, Bobby (Clay Milner Russell), and groom Rocky are in a panic after what happened at the stag night. This leads Rocky to confide in Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), who urges him to come clean to Kathy.

Kathy is gutted by whatever he has to say, and she tells Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) that she may not go through with the nuptials. But when Kathy's son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) arrives with a surprise, she has a change of heart. Unfortunately, the day takes another nightmare turn when Jo turns up at the registry office to drop a bombshell.

More like this

A horrified Rocky struggles to take in the news as Kathy arrives to marry him, and as the ceremony starts, his heart is in his mouth while Jo watches on. Later, Kathy and Rocky must face the consequences of Jo's vicious revenge, but what exactly has unfolded - and will it stop Kathy and Rocky from becoming husband and wife? You can find out more gossip over on our EastEnders news page, as the stars involved talk us through all the drama!

2. Lisa's lies revealed as Keanu plots to keep Peggy

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor and Lucy Benjamin as Lisa Fowler in EastEnders. BBC

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) implores fiancé Keanu to tell Phil the truth, but Keanu is convinced that this will stop him from ever seeing daughter Peggy again. Sharon pleads with Phil to hear Keanu out and to let him see Peggy, and Keanu reveals what's been going on with Lisa, who has been blackmailing him for cash.

But when Keanu remains evasive, Sharon blurts out the full story. Phil is furious, leaving Sharon to try and calm him down as Keanu tries to explain himself. Phil reveals what he knows, and Lisa arrives back in the Square to find that little Peggy is with Phil. When she tries to collect their granddaughter, Lisa is confronted by Phil, Sharon, Keanu and Phil's fiancé Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), who have been in touch with Louise (Tilly Keeper).

Lisa's lies finally unravel, and it's Sharon who eventually takes pity on the broken woman. Keanu is stunned by this, but Sharon tells him to keep his cool. Then, after she spots Lisa's phone pinging with gambling site messages, Sharon sees her coming from the bookies, and confronts Lisa about her addiction. Sharon decides to ask Phil to help Lisa, while Keanu is unimpressed when Lisa offers him video calls with Peggy rather than the full access he wants.

Keanu is set on seeking legal advice over Peggy, and Lisa suspects he's trying to keep her and Peggy in the UK. With the help of Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), Keanu hopes to get an order in place to stop Lisa from taking Peggy out of the country again, but Lisa is intent on getting what she needs to make a flight to Portugal. Will Lisa get away, or could Keanu's desperate bid be successful?

3. It's make or break for Martin and Stacey

What will Stacey decide? BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lily (Lillia Turner) is horrified to learn that Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis) is her mum's wedding date, and Stacey doesn't remember leaving a drunken message for Martin asking him to be her plus one instead! Things are awkward when Martin arrives just after Theo, and suggests that Stacey ditches the other man.

So, Stacey has a choice to make, but at the registry office, she and Martin share a special moment. When Theo tries to rile Martin by kissing Stacey's hand, she feels even more awkward. She's left torn, but her mum Jean (Gillian Wright) tells Stacey to stop getting in the way of her own happiness. Soon, Stacey makes a decision about Martin's place in her life.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As the week continues, the pair are united at another family conference about baby Slater-Mitchell-Branning. Martin is in awe of the way Stacey fights for Lily and her baby's future, while Eve tries to convince Stacey to give things another go with Martin. But Stacey is worried about taking that leap after the mess their marriage turned into.

When she has to tell Martin that she's still doing Secret cam-work for a client, he's worried about the dangers and they end up in a row as Stacey asserts that she will do what she likes. But she's unaware that her client is none other than creepy Theo! Is he a threat to Stacey's life? And has the ship sailed for her and Martin?

4. Ravi asks a favour of Phil

Ravi asks Phil for a favour. BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi asks Phil to give Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) her job back at the bar as a favour to him. Phil comments that if he does so, then Ravi will owe him one. Viewers will recall that Phil met Ravi when they were both in prison last year, and there still seems to be a cool, yet amicable, presence between the two men.

Ravi recently committed to a future with Chelsea, but it remains to be seen just how she came to lose her job at Peggy's. Will Phil comply with Ravi's request, and what might Ravi have to do in return if he does?

5. Denzel's behaviour leaves Amy hurt

Amy is hurt by Denzel's actions. BBC

When Denzel is caught liking photos of other girls on social media, Amy is left upset. What does this mean for the teens? Denzel has proved to be quite the steady presence in Amy's life as she battled to overcome her mental health struggles. Once her dad Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) realised that Denzel was good for her, he backed off. But will Denzel find himself out in the cold where Amy is concerned?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.