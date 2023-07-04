EastEnders' Danny Walters on potential Louise return: "Let's not have too much"
The actor behind Keanu Taylor thinks he has enough to contend with.
Danny Walters and spoken about the potential for the character of Louise Mitchell to return to EastEnders.
The BBC One soap saw the actor reprise his role as roguish mechanic Keanu Taylor from December last year when he made a surprise return.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the TRIC Awards 2023, actor Danny Walters spoke about his upcoming storylines as Keanu is reunited with his daughter, Peggy.
At present, Keanu is in a happy family unit with his fiancée Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and their young son, Albie.
When asked whether he would like to see a return for Keanu's ex Louise Mitchell, last played by You star Tilly Keeper, Walters seemed less keen.
"I can't say and I don't know," revealed Walters. "But I think personally, for now, I just want to concentrate on one thing at a time. Let's not have too much…overwhelming."
Of course, Keanu will have enough of an antagonistic presence to deal with in the form of Louise's mother, the troubled Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin).
When speaking about the impact of Lisa's return with Keanu's daughter Peggy, Walters said: "I think we'll definitely see the complexities of how that will play with Keanu’s emotions, first of all, also how that's gonna play with Sharon's emotions. You know, she's got Keanu and Albie as their little family, their little trio. So will Keanu’s daughter create an issue?"
Next week, Lisa returns to Albert Square with little Peggy and is struggling for cash after revealing that Louise has gone off the rails in Portugal.
Despite trying to lie low, Keanu soon gets wind of Lisa's return and wants to see Peggy, but Lisa has some staggering financial demands.
Will Keanu give in to Lisa's demands and will it cause problems for his relationship with Sharon?
