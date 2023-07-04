Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the TRIC Awards 2023, actor Danny Walters spoke about his upcoming storylines as Keanu is reunited with his daughter, Peggy.

At present, Keanu is in a happy family unit with his fiancée Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and their young son, Albie.

When asked whether he would like to see a return for Keanu's ex Louise Mitchell, last played by You star Tilly Keeper, Walters seemed less keen.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I can't say and I don't know," revealed Walters. "But I think personally, for now, I just want to concentrate on one thing at a time. Let's not have too much…overwhelming."

Of course, Keanu will have enough of an antagonistic presence to deal with in the form of Louise's mother, the troubled Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin).

When speaking about the impact of Lisa's return with Keanu's daughter Peggy, Walters said: "I think we'll definitely see the complexities of how that will play with Keanu’s emotions, first of all, also how that's gonna play with Sharon's emotions. You know, she's got Keanu and Albie as their little family, their little trio. So will Keanu’s daughter create an issue?"

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor with Peggy and Albie Watts, along with Lucy Benjamina s Lisa Fowler and Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Next week, Lisa returns to Albert Square with little Peggy and is struggling for cash after revealing that Louise has gone off the rails in Portugal.

Despite trying to lie low, Keanu soon gets wind of Lisa's return and wants to see Peggy, but Lisa has some staggering financial demands.

Will Keanu give in to Lisa's demands and will it cause problems for his relationship with Sharon?

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.