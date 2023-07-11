EastEnders star Brian Conley hints at conflict between Rocky and Ian

Later this summer, Ian will be back in Walford after a surprising reunion with his resurrected first wife Cindy (Michelle Collins), in France.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Conley discusses just how Rocky’s first meeting with Ian might go.

“Well, I think obviously, it’s gonna hit the fan, the proverbial, when he comes home and finds out certain mistakes and things that have happened with his businesses. But [Rocky’s] gonna stick with Kathy, he’s gonna defend her. There is those situations…”

While the actor must keep the biggest storyline details under wraps, he admits that he wishes he could tell us more. “It’s two and half years I’ve been here, now, and in your head, you just want to say so much, and you know you can’t. That’s why you sort of stagger through it a bit! You want to go ‘right, this is what’s gonna happen, you watch!’

“But he’s gonna defend Kathy, and be of course very shocked that eventually he is there, although he did ask Bobby, Kathy’s grandson, if he could put out the feelers. And of course Peter’s coming back, and he owes a lot of money because he ripped us off. My character’s very much gonna defend Kathy, I think obviously he’s gonna be fighting Kathy’s corner.”

Asked who his money would be on to win what we deem the inevitable slanging match between Kathy Cindy, Conley says: “Who’s my money on? I think it’s ongoing, obviously, it won’t all be resolved in one episode.”

Going on to tease the big return scenes of Ian and Cindy, he adds: “I think it’s very much ongoing, and I’m in Kathy’s corner, all the time. I think it’s gonna be a shock to everyone, the reveal is brilliant – enough said!”

While we’ve still a while to wait for this family reunion, there’s still the matter of Rocky’s ex-wife Jo Cotton (Vicki Michelle), who rocks up at his wedding to Kathy in scenes set to air next week. But even before her unannounced arrival, Rocky has cause for concern.

“Of course he’s very anxious, as any bridegroom would be, and just worried that it’s gonna go smoothly. We know that his head is exploding with all sorts of stuff at this moment in time. By the time he gets to that altar, he knows things could happen now.”

Exactly what has gone on before the big day, and indeed whether the nuptials even go ahead, remains to be seen. But Conley does have some ideas on a less dramatic EastEnders wedding that, he believes, would still make an impact.

“I think what they should do is do a wedding one time where nothing happens. And then at the end [they] go ‘Oh it’s raining!’ and then they do [the doof-doofs]. I think it could shock people, something like that!”

Going on to chat about the BBC soap’s huge Christmas mystery, which sees a male character murdered, he is full of praise for executive producer Chris Clenshaw as he describes the excitement on set. “I just think what we’re working to and the whole thing with, knowing that someone’s gonna die on Christmas Day, and knowing that it’s gonna be something big.

“You can’t cheat the audience, there’s gonna be something big that’s gonna happen at Christmas. I’ve got a bit of a shiver now! And we do all sit there in the green room going: ‘Is it you? Is it you?’

“What he’s introduced as well, Chris, is really big characters. And I think that’s what drives it; you don’t want the one story to be the focus. Now we’ve got big five stories that’ll keep that ball up there.”

