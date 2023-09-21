Alfie didn't want to upset Kat's happiness, preferring to keep her in the dark about his illness; so Phil bargained that he would keep the secret if Alfie kept quiet about his fling with Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit). Alfie agreed, but branded Phil a pig - and at this point, even Phil had to agree!

Cabbie Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) was then instructed to take Alfie to the hospital for his surgery; while Phil finally made it to the registry office, where Kat wondered where Alfie, who was supposed to be walking her down the aisle, had got to.

Phil explained that Alfie had opted not to attend, as he was clearly still in love with Kat. Kat didn't believe this, but when Phil urged her to admit that she loved Alfie too, Kat insisted that it was Phil she wanted, as he made her feel safe and loved.

Ultimately, Phil and Kat said their vows and became husband and wife, heading to The Vic to celebrate. Stacey introduced the bride as Kat Mitchell, but a power cut interrupted the celebrations - though the guests partied on and Kat and Phil shared a first dance.

Meanwhile, Mitch mentioned to Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) that he had dropped Alfie at the hospital, and she rushed there to support him.

Alfie tried to be his usual jokey self, but eventually confided that he didn't want to die. He revealed his thoughts kept drifting to Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), who died too young, but had left with her life in order.

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders when he threatens Keanu. BBC

Alfie sadly felt that he could vanish without anyone noticing. He also admitted that he still loved Kat, despite pretending he was over her. Linda was by Alfie's side when he woke after his operation, and she told him that it had been successful. Alfie sobbed, and Linda assured him everything would be alright.

Back at the wedding reception, Keanu arrived, and Phil warned him that if he told Kat about Phil's fling, Phil would kill him. "And if you tell anyone else, I'll kill them," Phil added.

But it can surely only be a matter of time before Kat learns two big bombshells - one about her new husband, the other about her true soulmate...

For those affected by the storyline and looking for someone to talk to, details of help and support are available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK at prostatecanceruk.org and Macmillan Cancer Support at macmillan.org.uk

