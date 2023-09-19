After Phil thwarted Emma's blackmail attempts, she told Keanu about the fling - and Keanu wasted no time in threatening to spill all to Kat unless Phil helped him gain access to daughter Peggy.

Tonight, having been told by a fibbing Phil that Kat already knew everything, a suspicious Keanu attended Kat's hen party at The Vic. He sent Phil a photo of a carefree Kat, realising that she knew nothing about Phil's cheating.

Oblivious Kat was annoyed with Alfie, who claimed he was going on holiday during an important occasion for their sons Bert and Ernie.

Alfie apologised and the pair shared a nice exchange, although he explained he wouldn't be attending Kat's wedding due to their history.

While it's true that Alfie still adores Kat, he has other worries, as viewers know that he is hiding a recent diagnosis of prostate cancer.

Meanwhile, Phil bumped into ex Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), who urged him to leave Keanu to her. Sharon stopped Keanu from talking to Kat, and threatened to block him from seeing their son Albie unless he kept Phil's secret.

Keanu relented, drinking steadily at the bar and smashing glasses, until Alfie took pity on him.

Without thinking, a bitter Keanu ended up telling Alfie that Phil had slept with Lola's (Danielle Harold) mum a week before his wedding. Will Alfie tell Kat?

