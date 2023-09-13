EastEnders' Emma Harding blackmails Phil Mitchell over scandalous fling
She's determined to stay in Lexi's life.
Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) blackmailed Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) over their fling in tonight's EastEnders (13th September), demanding access to granddaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) - otherwise she would expose their secret.
Phil and Emma had an encounter we would rather forget in the office at Peggy's bar, and Phil then stayed there all night.
Having already been in the dog house with fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Phil was given another earful for not letting her know where he was.
Meanwhile, Emma accosted Callum Highway (Tony Clay) as he was about to take Lexi to school, and he felt forced to allow Emma to see Lexi when the youngster was so thrilled to see her nan.
In an attempt to make amends with Kat, a guilty Phil offered to take her for lunch, and even said he would wipe Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) £30k debt!
But then Emma passed by, armed with sweets for Lexi and looking at Phil, and she said: "I won't tell if you don't!"
Phil then made an excuse and left Kat, finding Emma and asking her what she was playing at. Pleading with Emma not to cause trouble, Phil was concerned, but Emma claimed she wouldn't say anything about their tryst.
Phil's ex, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), later guessed that he had cheated, and urged Phil to confess - but it was clear that he had no intention of doing so.
After school, Lexi spent time with Emma, who explained that she had walked away when her daughter, Lexi's mum Lola (Danielle Harold), was dying because she was scared.
Emma then promised not to leave again, but Lexi's father Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) insisted that Emma was never to see Lexi again.
When Phil arrived home, Kat revealed that due to a cancellation at the registry office, she had booked their wedding for next week.
But Emma soon dropped by, warning Phil that if anyone tried to stop her from seeing Lexi, she would tell Kat everything. What will Phil do next?
