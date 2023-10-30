In the aftermath, Whitney and Zack became a fully-fledged couple and Whitney decided that she did not want to try for a biological child again having lost Peach and previously miscarrying in her marriage to Lee Carter (Danny-Boy Hatchard).

Recently, Whitney and Zack have been making positive strides in their bid to become foster parents.

However, fans will also be aware that Whitney is set to depart the show next year as actress Shona McGarty leaves behind the Square after 15 years in the role.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com as part of a long-read EastEnders winter preview, executive producer Chris Clenshaw revealed some news about Whitney.

When asked about what to expect for Whitney's exit, Chris commented: "I’m kind of staying tight-lipped about the details of Shona’s exit storyline. We've still got actually quite a lot to come for Whitney."

However, he did tease that there is some happiness on the way for Whitney and her partner Zack before her departure next year.

Clenshaw added: "But, yeah, I can confirm that she's leaving next year in 2024 and she and Zack have a big storyline at the beginning of the year and they get a lovely, little Christmas/New Year miracle."

We're certainly holding our hopes out for a happy ending for Whitney and someone else who feels she has earned it is actress Shona McGarty.

Speaking earlier this year, McGarty told Inside Soap: "As a viewer, and after playing her for so long, Whitney deserves a happy ending. The majority of comments online and when I speak to people in the street are along the lines of, 'When is Whitney going to have her happy ending?' and I think it's time."

