Zack was also grappling with being diagnosed as HIV positive but earlier this week got the happy news that treatment had brought his viral load right down and he was now undetectable.

This prompted Zack to broach the subject of the couple trying to have another biological child, but Whitney revealed that she did not want to be pregnant again, having lost Peach and miscarrying during her marriage to Lee Carter.

Whitney suggested fostering or adopting, but Zack was adamant that he wanted his own child.

In Thursday's episode, it was clear that their relationship remained in limbo despite a strong love for each other, as neither would back down from their desires for the future.

In Thursday's episode, Zack remained firm on his decision and avoided an emotional Whitney who confided in her best friend Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Zack's sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Zack later had a heart-to-heart with Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) and then with Sharon himself, who noted how he had been happier with his foster parents than with his biological parents.

Sharon also noted that the best thing that ever happened to her was being adopted by Den (Leslie Grantham) and Angie Watts (Anita Dobson).

Sitting with Whitney in Kathy's Cafe later, Zack recognised that he had benefited from fostering, Whitney had received more love from her stepmother Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) than her biological mother Debra Dean (Ruth Gemmell), and also noted Sharon's circumstances.

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts embracing Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zack apologised to Whitney and said he did not want to live without her, proclaiming to have a love for her stronger than he has ever known - including for his ex-girlfriend, Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill).

He noted that they could make a child happy and biology was not important for loving a child.

Ultimately the pair reconciled, later heading to the Queen Vic pub to share their happy news with Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) and Sharon, who were delighted about their plans to foster.

Of course, there is a fly in the ointment.

James Farrar as Zack Hudson talking to Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC

Actress Shona McGarty has been confirmed to be leaving the soap after quitting her role as Whitney Dean after 15 years.

Along with a large number of the show's fans, McGarty herself is keen on a happy ending for Whitney.

Speaking to Inside Soap, McGarty said: "As a viewer, and after playing her for so long, Whitney deserves a happy ending. The majority of comments online and when I speak to people in the street are along the lines of, 'When is Whitney going to have her happy ending?' and I think it's time."

Will Whitney Dean, played by Shona McGarty, get her happy ending? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She added: "Don't get me wrong, I want it to be dramatic! Everyone knows that I love playing the drama. So, I hope there are some twists and turns thrown in there and maybe even a little stunt!

"Maybe she could leave on a motorbike? I don't know, but I can't wait to find out."

Either way, with actor James Farrar seemingly set to stay on the show, the future for Whitney and Zack's love story does not look so bright...

You can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website. If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support.

For help, support and guidance around HIV, visit the Terrence Higgins Trust charity website.

