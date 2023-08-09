Meanwhile, the decision from Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) to not try and get pregnant again led to some serious questions about her future with partner Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Elsewhere, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) grappled with the truth that her boyfriend Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) has fertility issues but is keen to try and have a child with her through IVF.

Finally, Albert Square legends Patrick (Rudolph Walker) and Yolande Trueman (Angela Wynter) have been reunited – but will they get back together for good?

In an instalment set entirely at nighttime, written by Yasmeen Khan and directed by Lloyd Eyre-Morgan, EastEnders showed some major turning points for these four couples...

Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway

Tony Clay as Callum Highway and Max Bowden as Ben Mitchell cuddling on the sofa in EastEnders. BBC

Following on from their traumatic confrontation on Tuesday night, Callum Highway headed to the Queen Vic and had an emotional solitary drink before receiving some wise words from Yolande.

Meanwhile, an emotional Ben ran himself ragged at the boxing gym before being approached by his future stepmother Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) – another survivor of rape who encouraged him to seek help and speak to his loved ones or risk destroying himself.

At home, Ben finally came clean to Callum about his bulimia and how he has been using his food intake to feel a sense of control over his life since being raped last year by Lewis Butler and since losing Lola to cancer.

Callum showed strong support for Ben and was saddened that Ben felt unable to open up to him.

It also became clear that the pair's sexual intimacy has not fully returned since Ben was raped, with Callum keen to be sensitive to Ben's feelings, while Ben felt inadequate or that Callum would not see him the same way.

Ultimately, Ben decided to seek professional help and be honest with Callum, while his loving husband promised to stand by him every step of the way.

You can find help and support in connection with the issues raised above by visiting Beat, or calling the charity's helpline on 0808 801 0677. Help can also be found via survivorsmanchester.org.uk.

Whitney Dean and Zack Hudson

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean and James Farrar as Zack Hudson in EastEnders. BBC

As fans ready themselves for her exit next year, it seems that Whitney Dean has plans for the future with Zack Hudson but one that does not involve her getting pregnant once more.

Following their tragic experience with terminating unborn baby Peach due to her Edward's syndrome diagnosis, Whitney is not prepared to put herself through pregnancy again.

However, Zack – who is now pleased to find that his HIV viral load is undetectable – is keen to have a biological child of his own and be the type of parent that his never were.

While Whitney raised the prospect of adopting or fostering a child and giving them a home, Zack was not convinced he wanted that future.

Despite the strong love and shared loss between the pair, it seems neither is prepared to back down. Could this be the end of Whitney and Zack?

You can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website. If you have been affected by the issues raised here, you can visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support.

For help, support and guidance around HIV, visit the Terrence Higgins Trust charity website.

Sonia Fowler and Reiss Colwell

Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell sat with Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler in EastEnders. BBC

After Reiss Colwell had come clean to his girlfriend Sonia Fowler that he was infertile and that his wife Debbie had previously tried for children in the past before she slipped into a long-term coma, Sonia herself had some questions.

The issue of trust once again arose for the pair and Sonia also wondered whether they could last as a couple if they never had a child together.

Reiss was resolute that he would be very happy with Sonia, regardless of whether they had children through IVF or not.

Sonia revealed that she wished she had got to experience a full-term pregnancy with complete awareness of what was going on and with the chance to raise her newborn – neither of which she had with her daughter Rebecca.

In the end, Sonia agreed that she would love to try to have a child with Reiss via IVF and the pair seem set for a brand new long road ahead.

Patrick and Yolande Trueman

Rudolph Walker as Patrick Trueman sat with Angela Wynter as Yolande Trueman in the launderette at night in EastEnders. BBC

Finally, in some upbeat and swoon-worthy news, Patrick Trueman and his ex-wife Yolande had a long overdue talk in the launderette as she decided to stay longer in Walford on Tuesday's episode following her split from partner Anton in Birmingham after she had a fling with Patrick.

Reminiscing over their past and even over their late friend Dorothy "Dot" Branning, the pair reached the conclusion that they were not the same people they were and that mistakes had been made on both sides in their pasts, but that they were each undoubtedly the loves of each other's lives.

Of course, it wouldn't be Patrick and Yolande without a dance and a dance they had in the launderette, as it seems the Truemans are back together for good!

