But their flow was interrupted when Yolande made a sudden appearance, shocking Patrick.

Sadly, though, this was a much more subdued and troubled Yolande than the feisty, vibrant character we know and love.

She explained that her current partner, Antone, had just thrown her out after learning that Yolande had had a fling with Patrick while he was in Birmingham. Yolande went to freshen up, and when she re-joined Patrick, the pair were finally left alone together.

Rudolph Walker as Patrick Trueman in EastEnders. BBC

Yolande asked Patrick if she could stay with him for a while, but Patrick was hesitant, telling her he didn't think it was a good idea.

She pleaded with him, saying she had nowhere else to go, adding that Patrick had started this mess by sweeping her off her feet!

When Patrick replied that it had just been "a bit of fun", and reminded Yolande that she ended things between them and chose Antone, Yolande decided it was time to go.

Patrick soon regretted his words, and as Yolande walked away, Kim and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) emerged, having shamelessly listened in.

Kim was unimpressed with Patrick's less than smooth reaction, but can he turn things around with Yolande?

