The couple's daughter, Peach, died earlier this year, when they had to make the devastating decision to terminate Whit's pregnancy as the baby was diagnosed with Edwards syndrome.

Tonight, Whitney and Zack planned to commemorate Peach's due date - but first, Zack had a medical appointment to check up on his HIV medication.

Zack wanted to postpone his appointment because of the importance of the day, but Whit urged him to stick to the plan, reminding him he needed to find out whether his viral load was now undetectable, so they could move onto the next chapter in their lives.

Later, Zack confirmed that his viral load was indeed undetectable, and he and Whit headed to visit Peach's tree, united.

They movingly spoke about what life may have been like had Whit been able to continue the pregnancy, and Zack revealed that he didn't think his condition would let him live long enough to see Peach's tree even bear fruit.

Zack went on to suggest they talk about trying for another baby, now that they didn't have to use protection. But Whitney's face dropped, and she confided that she still dreamed of their daughter.

After her previous miscarriage, too, she didn't think she could put her body through it for a third time.

Trying to put off the finality of the conversation, Zack was forced to stop and listen as Whit revealed that she simply couldn't go through pregnancy again, now or ever.

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean and James Farrar as Zack Hudson in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Zack's turmoil over this was clear, and Whitney later told Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) that she felt awful but she was certain about her decision.

Sonia urged Whit to talk to her other half, but is this the end of the road for them already? Well, with star McGarty set to leave her role next year, it's seemingly clear that Whitney and Zack will split - but is that on the cards just yet?

You can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website. If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support.

For help, support and guidance around HIV, visit the Terrence Higgins Trust charity website.

