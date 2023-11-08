In the latest trailer, the focus is on Letitia Dean's Sharon, who is seen standing in The Vic holding a bouquet whilst in a wedding dress.

The 36 second long clip sees Sharon looking scared before throwing the bouquet in the air.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The clip then goes back to Sharon before showing the images of the other women – Kathy Beale, Suki Panesar, Denise Fox, Linda Carter – and then returning to Sharon.

You can watch the trailer below.

It could be possible that the events take place on Sharon's wedding day. As per spoilers for next week's EastEnders, Sharon asks Keanu to propose to her again so she can accept and, soon after, they're preparing to celebrate their engagement at The Vic.

Sharon has been having a difficult time recently on EastEnders, with her son Albie being at the centre of a kidnap plot.

While Sharon believes someone has kidnapped her son and is asking for a ransom, viewers are well aware that it is Keanu who fakes a ransom note after staging the kidnapping of their son.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw has teased what is to come of Sharon and Keanu this winter.

Sharon and Keanu on EastEnders. Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Clenshaw said: "They're in a very different place. They're not having an affair, everything's quite honest - well, apart from Keanu’s plans - but I don't think they necessarily have as much in common as they would like to have in common.

"I think that they're very much attracted to each other, but I think when you kind of break that open, I'm not sure that they are soulmates.

"I think that [the fact] he's planned to stage Albie's abduction kind of shows his immaturity as well, and perhaps why Sharon and Keanu aren't necessarily destined to be together."

So far there have been four trailers released regarding The Six storyline. Those released include a trailer of Denise, Stacey, Linda and now Sharon.

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.