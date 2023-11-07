Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) is arrested after the café fire, but will husband Rocky (Brian Conley) confess his guilt? Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) doubts his relationship with Cindy (Michelle Collins), while Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) witnesses Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) moving on.

Finally, Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) is shocked by what Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) reveals...

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 13th - 16th November 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Phil Mitchell worries over secret as unwell Alfie Moon confides in Kat

Phil is nervous to see Alfie with Kat. BBC

Alfie returns from Spain and heads to the hospital with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), where he receives his PSA results. Back in Albert Square, Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) confronts Alfie about abandoning their boys again, but soon softens when Alfie reveals the truth.

But when Phil sees new wife Kat comforting Alfie in their home, he worries about how safe his secret fling is, knowing Alfie could spill the beans any second. Kat and Alfie head to Walford East, where Alfie tells son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) about his prostate cancer diagnosis.

Later, Phil accosts Alfie about Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit), but Alfie insists he has no interest in telling Kat about her cheating husband given the current situation. But will Phil really be able to keep Kat in the dark? And as Alfie fights his illness, will Kat find her old feelings flooding back?

Help and support around prostate cancer is available at bbc.co.uk/actionline, or you can call for free, at any time to hear recorded information on 08000 560 190.

For more information on prostate cancer please visit Prostate Cancer UK: https://prostatecanceruk.org/ and Macmillan Cancer Support: https://www.macmillan.org.uk/cancer-information-and-support/prostate-cancer

2. Sharon Watts gets a shock about son Albie

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts and Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) makes a misjudged joke which falls flat with Sharon, who is shaken by the old memories stirred up from the café fire. A paranoid Sharon agrees to let Keanu collect Albie from pre-school, and soon asks Keanu to propose again so she can accept.

Sharon and Keanu inform Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) and Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) about their engagement and prepare to celebrate in The Vic. Sharon tries to persuade Keanu's mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) to join them, but Karen refuses.

But Sharon is distracted by a phone call from the hospital, requesting an urgent appointment to discuss Albie's test results. Keanu tries to reassure worried Sharon as they anxiously prepare for Albie's appointment. When Keanu is late, Sharon starts the appointment without him.

Keanu shows up, and the pair are left stunned by some news as they agree to have tests themselves. Sharon reels in the aftermath, and lashes out when Keanu continues their engagement drinks at the pub.

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) finds his sister on late son Denny's bench, where she tearfully confides her news. But what is wrong with Albie?

3. Kathy Cotton is arrested as Rocky covers tracks after fire

Kathy is questioned over the fire. BBC

The Beales are distraught in the wake of the fire, and Cindy is quick to blame Kathy. At the hospital, the police arrive to arrest Kathy for her involvement in the fire, and news of her arrest spreads among the locals.

Kathy is questioned by the police through the night, and she refuses a solicitor. But hours later, she begins to regret this decision; while her guilty husband Rocky is accosted by Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) who pushes him to come clean. Rocky heads to the police station, but will he confess everything?

It seems that whatever happens next, Kathy is freed from custody, as she lands Bernie a job at The Vic when Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) decides to serve breakfast while the café is out of action.

Kathy and Rocky are later invited to move back in with Ian, but is one of them simply on bail until the police finish investigating?

4. Ian Beale questions future with Cindy

Cindy bonds with George and clashes with Ian. BBC

Cindy storms off upon spotting Kathy and Ian sharing a warm moment, and George Knight (Colin Salmon) comforts Cindy and encourages her to return to the hospital after sharing some home truths about her behaviour.

Cindy appears to have forgiven Kathy as she and Ian put the earlier events of the day behind them, but this must be an act as she later puts the blame on everyone for what's happened. Cindy then horrifies Ian with her comments.

After learning about her visit to George, Ian wonders if there's any point in being with Cindy. George and Elaine are shocked to find that Cindy has spent the night at The Vic after her fallout with Ian. Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) dotes on mum Cindy, but kicks her out when she learns the truth.

Despite this, Cindy returns to The Vic, but when Kathy returns for another bust-up, Cindy retreats back to the Beales' for some peace. George arrives with news, and Cindy eventually hopes to regain Ian's trust by offering Kathy an olive branch in the form of moving back in. But will Ian be convinced?

Eve moves on without Suki BBC

Eve goes on a date with a woman called Tessa at Walford East, where she's faced with on/off lover Suki, who is there for lunch with the Panesars.

With feelings still very much alive between Eve and Suki, how long will it be before Suki makes a move? Or will Eve fall for Tessa, making it too little, too late for Suki? This story certainly isn't over...

6. Reiss Colwell stunned over Sonia Fowler's past

Jonny Freeman as Reiss and Natalie Cassidy as Sonia BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Sonia sympathises with Kathy amid her arrest, Reiss is shocked to learn that Sonia was once in prison for murder! Long-time fans will recall that when Sonia's one-time mother-in-law Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard) was killed, Sonia was accused after slapping Pauline.

It was later revealed that Pauline's second husband Joe Macer (Ray Brooks) was the culprit. In the present, Reiss quizzes Sonia incessantly until she snaps, ordering him home for the full story. How will Reiss react?

