BBC Two will be airing Carols from King's over the festive period, with an invited congregation of college members and guests performing carols we all know and love.

Here's everything you need to know about 2023's Carols from King's and how to watch it.

When is Carols from King's on TV?

Carols from King's returns for another year on BBC Two on Sunday 24th December at 6:40pm.

The 74-minute special will become available on BBC iPlayer shortly after its broadcast, and will air again on Christmas Day at 9am.

Who is performing at Carols from King's?

Led by the dean, the Reverend Dr Stephen Cherry, the service begins as a solo chorister sings the first verse of Once in Royal David's City.

The choir, directed by Daniel Hyde, sings carols old and new, including Silent Night, In the Bleak Midwinter, In the Stillness and Child in a Manger.

The King's College choir. BBC Studios

The choir will also sing popular carols including O Come All Ye Faithful, God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen and Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.

The story of the nativity will be read by members of King's College in the words of the King James Bible and in poems by Mary Elizabeth Coleridge, Marion Strobel, Thomas Hardy and Walter de la Mare.

Carols from King's airs on BBC Two at 6:40pm on Christmas Eve.

