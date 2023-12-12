Following a 'bigeneration', the Fifteenth Doctor parted ways with his former self to start a new chapter, which will involve incoming companion Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson).

The Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, will see them go up against a group of goblins and their king – as teased in a new Disney Plus trailer, which builds on the glimpse offered by the BBC's recent sneak preview. Watch now:

Disney Plus acts as co-producer on the latest Doctor Who episodes, alongside the BBC, with episodes airing exclusively on the streaming service outside of the UK.

The new footage is accompanied by a number of new photos, including this look at the so-called Goblin King, who looks to be a worthy addition to Doctor Who's vast catalogue of monsters.

The Goblin King in the Doctor Who Christmas special. BBC Studios/James Pardon

We also have another still featuring companion Ruby Sunday, who can be seen inspecting a certain blue box that seems to have appeared on the pavement in her neighbourhood.

Mille Gibson in the Doctor Who Christmas special. BBC Studios/James Pardon

As teased by the recent BBC trailer, which aired at the end of The Giggle, The Doctor and Ruby Sunday will meet in a nightclub, where the newly regenerated Time Lord will see in a new era by dancing the night away.

Ncuti Gatwa in the Doctor Who Christmas special. James Pardon/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios 2023

The Doctor Who Christmas special will be closely followed by the show's 14th season, which is expected to pick up on some of the cryptic hints left by the recent specials – with "the one who waits" being chief among them.

The Doctor Who Christmas special will be closely followed by the show's 14th season, which is expected to pick up on some of the cryptic hints left by the recent specials – with "the one who waits" being chief among them.

