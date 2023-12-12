Doctor Who unveils new trailer for Christmas special with Ncuti Gatwa
The Doctor is about to cross paths with Ruby Sunday – and the Goblin King.
Doctor Who fans have got another look at the hotly anticipated Christmas special, which will serve as the first full-length adventure for Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor.
The character appeared at the end of last weekend's The Giggle – the last of three 60th anniversary specials – where he defeated the Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris) by playing catch in his underwear. Stranger things have happened (or have they?).
Following a 'bigeneration', the Fifteenth Doctor parted ways with his former self to start a new chapter, which will involve incoming companion Ruby Sunday (played by Millie Gibson).
The Christmas special, The Church on Ruby Road, will see them go up against a group of goblins and their king – as teased in a new Disney Plus trailer, which builds on the glimpse offered by the BBC's recent sneak preview. Watch now:
Disney Plus acts as co-producer on the latest Doctor Who episodes, alongside the BBC, with episodes airing exclusively on the streaming service outside of the UK.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The new footage is accompanied by a number of new photos, including this look at the so-called Goblin King, who looks to be a worthy addition to Doctor Who's vast catalogue of monsters.
We also have another still featuring companion Ruby Sunday, who can be seen inspecting a certain blue box that seems to have appeared on the pavement in her neighbourhood.
As teased by the recent BBC trailer, which aired at the end of The Giggle, The Doctor and Ruby Sunday will meet in a nightclub, where the newly regenerated Time Lord will see in a new era by dancing the night away.
The Doctor Who Christmas special will be closely followed by the show's 14th season, which is expected to pick up on some of the cryptic hints left by the recent specials – with "the one who waits" being chief among them.
Doctor Who returns to BBC One at 5:55pm on Christmas Day. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.