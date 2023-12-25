Upcoming adventures will see the duo cross paths with the Beatles in the 1960s and will feature guest appearances from Aneurin Barnard, Indira Varma, Lenny Rush and Jonathan Groff.

You can watch the new trailer below:

Michelle Greenidge – who plays Ruby's adoptive mother Carla Sunday – has hinted that fans 'aren't ready' for the twists and turns to come in the next season.

"I don't think the audience are going to be ready," she said. "It is incredible. The story arc, the writing... you'll be gripped. I'm so ecstatic with how things have played out."

Meanwhile, Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies has hinted that a sequence from the show's 2023 Christmas special will be revisited in future episodes – and there may be more to the scene than first meets the eye.

Festive episode The Church on Ruby Road took us back to when Ruby was an infant, abandoned on the steps of a church by a mysterious hooded figure.

"That story then continues into the series – we come back to that church," Davies has revealed. "There's all sorts of things... there were people in those scenes you don't know were there. There's a lot more to come."

The Church on Ruby Road also marked the debut of Anita Dobson as the mysterious Mrs. Flood, who appeared to be nothing more than Ruby's neighbour but was revealed in a mid-credits sequence to have knowledge of the TARDIS.

