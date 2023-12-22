Gatiss couldn't resist slipping in a nod to his beloved Doctor Who – having a prop scroll made featuring the character Scaroth from the 1979 story City of Death.

In that serial, the Doctor (Tom Baker) battles Scaroth (Julian Glover), the last of the alien Jagaroth, who is ransacking the art treasures of history to rescue his people – in one sequence, Scaroth's visage is seen depicted on an Egyptian scroll.

Scaroth on an Egyptian scroll in Doctor Who: City of Death. BBC

Given the Egyptian slant of Lot No. 249, Gatiss planned to feature a replica scroll in the drama – and though it was constructed, a tight shooting schedule means it's never quite visible on-screen.

"The downside, always, is time," he told RadioTimes.com. "Bellingham's room... the design is beautiful and I wanted so many cutaways... we just didn't have time.

"There's a cutaway which will pain you because I actually commissioned it – I had the scroll made from City of Death with Scaroth in it. You can see it just behind Kit's head.

"Things like that really pain me, especially when you've actually gone out of the way to do it!"

Gatiss has suggested that Lot No. 249 may be his final Ghost Story for Christmas, due to the difficulty in securing funding for his one-off, 30-minute stories.

"If you talk to anybody, it's scary how scarce the resources are.

"I don't want to sound like a bleeding heart, but people love them and I really hope we can find a way. But I think it's perilous, because, as I always say, it's such an unusual slot... it's just really hard to scrape the money together.

"I'm hoping for an eccentric billionaire [to fund it]!"

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No.249 airs on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Eve (Sunday 24th December) at 10pm.

